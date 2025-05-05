 INXS Reality Show Singer JD Fortune Surfaces For Australian Tour - Noise11.com
JD Fortune

JD Fortune fronting INXS. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

INXS Reality Show Singer JD Fortune Surfaces For Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on May 5, 2025

in News

JD Fortune is back and will tour a setlist of INXS songs for Australia in October.

Canadian Fortune (real name Jason Dean Bennison) won his role as INXS lead singer in the reality TV show ‘Rock Star: INXS’. Fortune was lead singer of INXS for two and a half years and clocked up one album ‘Switch’ (2005) with the band.

Switch’ generated the hit song ‘Pretty Vegas’ (no 9 Australia, no 37 USA).

Fortune says he found out he was no longer the singer for INXS when he woke up one morning and read it on their website. Since leaving INXS, Fortune has not recorded an album but some of his unreleased music has been released in TV shows like ‘Miami Medical’ and ‘Criminal Minds’.

JD Fortune October 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 8th October – BRISBANE, The Ttrffid
Thursday 9th October – GOLD COAST, Miami Marketta
Saturday 11th October – COOGEE, Selina’s, Coogee Bay Hotel
Sunday 12th October – MARICKVILLE, Factory Theatre
Tuesday 14th October – THIRROUL (Wollongong), Anita’s Theatre
Wednesday 15th October – NEWCASTLE, King St. Bandroom
Friday 17th October – FRANKSTON, Frankston Arts Centre
Saturday 18th October – MELBOURNE, Max Watts
Monday 20th October – MELBOURNE, The Palms at Crown
Wednesday 22nd October – ADELAIDE, The Gov
Saturday 25th October – PERTH, Rosemount Hotel
Sunday 26th October – FREMANTLE, Freo.Social

