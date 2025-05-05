INXS Reality Show Singer JD Fortune Surfaces For Australian Tour - Noise11.com

JD Fortune is back and will tour a setlist of INXS songs for Australia in October.

Canadian Fortune (real name Jason Dean Bennison) won his role as INXS lead singer in the reality TV show ‘Rock Star: INXS’. Fortune was lead singer of INXS for two and a half years and clocked up one album ‘Switch’ (2005) with the band.

Switch’ generated the hit song ‘Pretty Vegas’ (no 9 Australia, no 37 USA).

Fortune says he found out he was no longer the singer for INXS when he woke up one morning and read it on their website. Since leaving INXS, Fortune has not recorded an album but some of his unreleased music has been released in TV shows like ‘Miami Medical’ and ‘Criminal Minds’.

JD Fortune October 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 8th October – BRISBANE, The Ttrffid

Thursday 9th October – GOLD COAST, Miami Marketta

Saturday 11th October – COOGEE, Selina’s, Coogee Bay Hotel

Sunday 12th October – MARICKVILLE, Factory Theatre

Tuesday 14th October – THIRROUL (Wollongong), Anita’s Theatre

Wednesday 15th October – NEWCASTLE, King St. Bandroom

Friday 17th October – FRANKSTON, Frankston Arts Centre

Saturday 18th October – MELBOURNE, Max Watts

Monday 20th October – MELBOURNE, The Palms at Crown

Wednesday 22nd October – ADELAIDE, The Gov

Saturday 25th October – PERTH, Rosemount Hotel

Sunday 26th October – FREMANTLE, Freo.Social

