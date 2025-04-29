 Incubus Confirm New Album 'Something In The Water' - Noise11.com
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied

Incubus Confirm New Album ‘Something In The Water’

by Music-News.com on April 29, 2025

in News

Incubus have confirmed their new album will be called ‘Something in the Water’.

Incubus revealed last month they had finished work on their ninth studio LP – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘8’ – and ahead of their show at London’s The O2 on Saturday (26.04.25), they shared the title in attention-grabbing fashion.

Projections featuring the title were shared along the River Thames and shared onto the band’s Instagram account, showing footage from locations including the Houses of Parliament and the Tower of London.

Fans walking to the gig from nearby North Greenwich station passed giant posters stuck to the ground featuring a QR code which, when scanned, took them to a pre-order link for the record.

The gig at The O2 saw the band play their beloved 2001 album ‘Morning View’ in its entirety, including the single ‘Wish You Were Here’ and saw the crowd singing along to every word.

The show was rounded out with a selection of fan-favourite tracks including ‘Anna Molly’, ‘Pardon Me’ and closer ‘Drive’, while the set was also interspersed with snippets of various covers, including Phil Collins’ ‘In the Air Tonight’, which was blended into ‘Are You In?’, a nod to Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ within their own ‘Under My Umbrella’ and Portishead’s ‘Glory Box’, which was paired with ‘Vitamin’.

The stage set up was simple but the tracks were complemented by a dazzling laser show and giant screens switching between footage of the group on stage and abstract patterns in vivid colours.

Frontman Brandon Boyd regularly thanked the crowd for their wild reception, and at one point noted it was bassist Nicole Row’s first performance in the city.

Boyd recently praised Nicole for being a “breath of fresh air” and having “amazing ideas” within the band.

During the interview with Flux FM, he also said of the new album: “I think it’s a really great record, and I’m really proud of it, and all of us in the band are really proud of it. We had a wonderful time recording it.”

‘Something In The Water’ will be out this year on Virgin Music.

