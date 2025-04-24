 Simple Plan To Play Sydney Exclusive First Time Performance of Complete ‘Still Not Getting Any’ - Noise11.com
Simple Plan To Play Sydney Exclusive First Time Performance of Complete ‘Still Not Getting Any’

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2025

Simple Plan will play a one-off headline show in Sydney performing the album ‘Still Not Getting Any’ from start to finish for the very first time ever.

‘Still Not Getting Any’ was the second album for Simple Plan. The album was released in 2004. The album was certified three times platinum in Australia and reached no 6 on the chart.

‘Still Not Getting Any’ delivered four Top 40 hits in Australia,

‘Welcome To My Life’ (no 7, 2004)

‘Shut Up!’ (no 14, 2005)

‘Untitled (How Could This Happen to Me?) (no 9, 2005)

‘Crazy’ (no 32, 2005)

Chuck Comeau, Simple Plan said, “Still Not Getting Any…” is one of our favourite albums we’ve made and last fall it celebrated its twentieth anniversary! We haven’t had the chance to properly celebrate the milestone and because we are not big fans of just sitting around, we thought we would take advantage of the few days off we have in Australia and do something really special….something we’ve never done before anywhere else in the world!

“We found a small, intimate venue and we’re gonna play the album in its entirety for our fans in Sydney!

“We’re not sure when or even if we’ll ever do this again, so you know this is gonna be a very special show.

Simple Plan will perform ‘Still Not Getting Any’ on 10 May at Liberty Hall, Sydney.

