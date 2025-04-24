Judith Owen Adds A Second Melbourne Date - Noise11.com

Judith Owen has added a second date for Melbourne in June at the Paris Cat Jazz Club.

Judith’s new date in June 18. The first on June 17 has sold out.

Judith will be in Australia for two shows at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and for a further date in Sydney.

Judith Owen Australian dates are:

June 13 and 14, Adelaide, Adelaide Cabaret Festival

June 17 and 18, Melbourne, Paris Cat Jazz Club

June 21, Sydney, Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace in Cremorne

Judith will perform in Aspen, Colorado in July and Germany in August. Prior to Australia there are dates in her hometown New Orleans as well as San Francisco and nine shows for the Internationales JazzFestival in Berne Switzerland.

Judith Owen recently caught up with me at Noise11. Watch the interview here:

