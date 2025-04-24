 Judith Owen Adds A Second Melbourne Date - Noise11.com

Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Judith Owen Adds A Second Melbourne Date

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2025

in News

Judith Owen has added a second date for Melbourne in June at the Paris Cat Jazz Club.

Judith’s new date in June 18. The first on June 17 has sold out.

Judith will be in Australia for two shows at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and for a further date in Sydney.

Judith Owen Australian dates are:

June 13 and 14, Adelaide, Adelaide Cabaret Festival
June 17 and 18, Melbourne, Paris Cat Jazz Club
June 21, Sydney, Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace in Cremorne

Judith will perform in Aspen, Colorado in July and Germany in August. Prior to Australia there are dates in her hometown New Orleans as well as San Francisco and nine shows for the Internationales JazzFestival in Berne Switzerland.

See all Judith Owen dates here.

Judith Owen recently caught up with me at Noise11. Watch the interview here:

