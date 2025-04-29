Lady Gaga Launches Mayhem Ball Tour In Mexico - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga electrified fans last night at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, wrapping the first of two back-to-back sold-out stadium shows. Fresh off her widely praised headline performances at Coachella, Gaga brought her signature energy, theatricality, and emotional depth to the Mexican capital, kicking off a series of major international appearances leading into her highly anticipated MAYHEM Ball Tour this summer.

The show was packed with memorable moments, including the heartfelt reading of a letter written to her fans in Spanish, a powerful gesture that drew cheers and emotional reactions from the crowd. Gaga also treated fans to the live debut of Blade of Grass, offering an intimate and stripped-back performance that stood in striking contrast to her usual high-octane spectacle.

Another highlight of the evening was her emotional rendition of Shallow, during which the entire stadium lit up with phones and voices, creating a magical, communal atmosphere. Known for her ability to blend epic production with moments of raw vulnerability, Gaga once again demonstrated why she remains one of the most compelling live performers in the world.

Tonight, Gaga returns for the second sold-out show at Estadio GNP Seguros before heading to other international cities as anticipation builds for the launch of the MAYHEM Ball Tour this summer.

If the energy and emotion displayed in Mexico City are any indication, fans around the world are in for a spectacular and unforgettable run of shows.

Mayhem Ball setlist

Act I: Of Velvet and Vice

Bloody Mary (from Born This Way, 2011)

Abracadabra (from Mayhem, 2025)

Judas (from Born This Way, 2011)

Scheiße (from Born This Way, 2011)

Garden of Eden (from Mayhem, 2025)

Poker Face (from The Fame, 2008)

Act II: And She Fell Into a Gothic Dream

Perfect Celebrity (from Mayhem, 2025)

Disease (from Mayhem, 2025)

Paparazzi (from The Fame, 2008)

Alejandro (from The Fame Monster, 2009)

The Beast (from Mayhem, 2025)

Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name

Killah (from Mayhem, 2025)

Zombieboy (from Mayhem, 2025)

Die With a Smile (from Mayhem, 2025)

How Bad Do U Want Me (from Mayhem, 2025)

Act IV: To Wake Her Is to Lose Her

Shadow of a Man (from Mayhem, 2025)

Born This Way (from Born This Way, 2011)

Blade of Grass (from Mayhem, 2025)

Shallow (from A Star Is Born, 2018)

Vanish Into You (from Mayhem, 2025)

Finale: Eternal Aria of the Monster Heart

Bad Romance (from The Fame Monster, 2009)

LADY GAGA

THE MAYHEM BALL TOUR

AUSTRALIA 2025 – JUST ADDED

Fri Dec 5 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Sat Dec 6 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium – NEW SHOW

Tue Dec 9 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium

Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

Sat Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium – NEW SHOW

LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES

Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach

Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium

Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium

Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium

Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES

Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 04 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Oct 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Wed Oct 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Fri Oct 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat Nov 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

