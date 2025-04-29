Lady Gaga Launches Mayhem Ball Tour In Mexico - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga electrified fans last night at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, wrapping the first of two back-to-back sold-out stadium shows. Fresh off her widely praised headline performances at Coachella, Gaga brought her signature energy, theatricality, and emotional depth to the Mexican capital, kicking off a series of major international appearances leading into her highly anticipated MAYHEM Ball Tour this summer.
The show was packed with memorable moments, including the heartfelt reading of a letter written to her fans in Spanish, a powerful gesture that drew cheers and emotional reactions from the crowd. Gaga also treated fans to the live debut of Blade of Grass, offering an intimate and stripped-back performance that stood in striking contrast to her usual high-octane spectacle.
Another highlight of the evening was her emotional rendition of Shallow, during which the entire stadium lit up with phones and voices, creating a magical, communal atmosphere. Known for her ability to blend epic production with moments of raw vulnerability, Gaga once again demonstrated why she remains one of the most compelling live performers in the world.
Tonight, Gaga returns for the second sold-out show at Estadio GNP Seguros before heading to other international cities as anticipation builds for the launch of the MAYHEM Ball Tour this summer.
If the energy and emotion displayed in Mexico City are any indication, fans around the world are in for a spectacular and unforgettable run of shows.
Mayhem Ball setlist
Act I: Of Velvet and Vice
Bloody Mary (from Born This Way, 2011)
Abracadabra (from Mayhem, 2025)
Judas (from Born This Way, 2011)
Scheiße (from Born This Way, 2011)
Garden of Eden (from Mayhem, 2025)
Poker Face (from The Fame, 2008)
Act II: And She Fell Into a Gothic Dream
Perfect Celebrity (from Mayhem, 2025)
Disease (from Mayhem, 2025)
Paparazzi (from The Fame, 2008)
Alejandro (from The Fame Monster, 2009)
The Beast (from Mayhem, 2025)
Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name
Killah (from Mayhem, 2025)
Zombieboy (from Mayhem, 2025)
Die With a Smile (from Mayhem, 2025)
How Bad Do U Want Me (from Mayhem, 2025)
Act IV: To Wake Her Is to Lose Her
Shadow of a Man (from Mayhem, 2025)
Born This Way (from Born This Way, 2011)
Blade of Grass (from Mayhem, 2025)
Shallow (from A Star Is Born, 2018)
Vanish Into You (from Mayhem, 2025)
Finale: Eternal Aria of the Monster Heart
Bad Romance (from The Fame Monster, 2009)
LADY GAGA
THE MAYHEM BALL TOUR
AUSTRALIA 2025 – JUST ADDED
Fri Dec 5 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Sat Dec 6 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium – NEW SHOW
Tue Dec 9 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium
Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
Sat Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium – NEW SHOW
LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES
Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach
Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium
Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium
Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium
Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium
THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES
Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 04 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Oct 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Wed Oct 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Fri Oct 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat Nov 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
