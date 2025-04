Beyonce First Show Setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour - Noise11.com

Beyonce played the first Cowboy Carter show for her world tour in Los Angeles on Monday 28 April.

Here is the setlist:

ACT 1

INTRO

Ameriican Requiem (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Blackbird (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

The Star-Spangled Banner (traditional)

Freedom (from Lemonade, 2016)

Ya Ya (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

OH LOUISIANA

ACT II

America Has A Problem (From Renaissance, 2022)

Spaghetti (From Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Formation (From Lemonade, 2016)

My House (Single, 2023)

Diva (from I Am…Sasha Fierce, 2008)

ACT III

WHO IS COWBOY CARTER

Alliigator Tears (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Just For Fun (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Protector (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Flamenco (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

ACT IV

Interlude (contains elements of Ennio Morricone’s “The Ecatay of Gold” and “MOVE”)

Desert Eagle (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Riiverdance (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Ii Hands Ii Heaven (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin’ (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

ACT V

DOLLY P

Jolene (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Daddy Lessons (from Lemonade, 2016)

Bodyguard (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

II Most Wanted (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Cuff It (from Renaissance, 2022)

SMOKE HOUR II

Tyrant (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Thique (from Renaissance, 2022)

Levii’s Jeans (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

ACT VI

Daughter (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Renaissance

I’m That Girl (from Renaissance, 2022)

Cozy (from Renaissance, 2022)

Alien Superstar (from Renaissance, 2022)

ACT VII

ATTACK OF THE 400 FEET COWBOY

Texas Hold Em (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Crazy In Love (from Dangerously In Love, 2003)

Heated (from Renaissance, 2022)

Before I Let Go (from The Greatest Hits of Maze,

16 Carriages (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Encore

Amen (from Cowboy Carter, 2024)

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour dates and cities

Los Angeles: April 28, May 1, May 4, May 7, May 9 at SoFi Stadium

Chicago: May 15, May 17, May 18 at Soldier Field

New Jersey: May 22, May 24, May 25, May 28, May 29 at MetLife Stadium

London: June 5, June 7, June 10, June 12, June 14, June 16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Paris: June 19, June 21, June 22 at Stade de France

Houston: June 28, June 29 at NRG Stadium

Atlanta: July 10, July 11, July 13, July 14 at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Washington, D.C.: July 4, July 7 at Northwest Stadium

Las Vegas: July 25, July 26 at Allegiant Stadium

