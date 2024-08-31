 New James Bay Song Co-written with Brandon Flowers - Noise11.com
New James Bay Song Co-written with Brandon Flowers

by Music-News.com on September 1, 2024

in News

James Bay gained “unbelievable experience and insight” writing his new song with Brandon Flowers.

James Bay is hoping he gets to work again with Brandon Flowers after the pair teamed up on his latest tune, ‘Easy Distraction’.

James said: “The song is about realising too late that someone means so much to you, but you still want to show them and let them know.

“It’s exploring how, in the face of adversity we can still reach out, we can still connect.”

On how he came to work with the ‘Somebody Told Me’ hitmaker, he added: “I found out from a mutual friend that Brandon was interested in writing with newer artists, so I jumped at the chance and went to work with him in Park City, Utah over in America.

“It was an unbelievable experience and insight into writing with one of my heroes. I hope we get to do more!”

The song has been in the works for a few years now, as back in 2020, the ‘Wild Love’ hitmaker revealed he’d been in the studio with ‘Mr. Brightside’ rocker.

He told NME at the time: “[Flowers] invited me into the studio, and we wrote and demoed a song.

“The insight I got from working with him was incredible, and to be in his presence watching him work and write music the way he does is something I’ll never forget. He is a consummate pro and deserves the legendary status he already has.

“I brought a melody to our session, and he said, ‘Fuck, it’s like a straight-up Beatles melody right there’. I was like ‘OK, so Brandon Flowers is comparing a melody I wrote to The Beatles’ – it was surreal! It was a very cool moment.”

The track is taken from James’ upcoming fourth studio album, ‘Changes All The Time’.

‘Easy Distraction’ follows the lead single, ‘Up All Night’, featuring Noah Kahan and The Lumineers.

music-news.com

