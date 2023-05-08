New Jersey Christens Frankie Valli Way - Noise11.com

One of New Jersey’s favourite sons, Frankie Valli of The Four Seasons, has a stretch of road named after him.

Frankie’s people announced his new road via his socials.

Last week, the city of Newark, NJ and the NJ Hall of Fame unveiled the brand new street “Frankie Valli Way” – a dedication to the legacy and catalog of the legend himself, Frankie Valli.

“It’s something to remember forever, it’s just one of the greatest moments of my life, I can’t believe they named a street after me,” Valli said. “It’s been a wonderful day really, and there is so much sentiment in Stephen Crane Village for me, right up until I became successful I lived here…my mother lived here and died here.”

Valli is now 89 years old. With songwriter Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi, The Four Seasons where the original boy band. They had their first number one single in 1962 with ‘Sherry’ and a run of hits including ‘Big Boys Don’t Cry’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘Dawn (Go Away)’, ‘Rag Doll’ and ‘December 1963 (Oh What A Night)’.

The story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will also told in the musical and later movie ‘Jersey Boys’.

