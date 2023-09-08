Next Bob Dylan Archives Release Is The Complete Budokan 1978 - Noise11.com

The next release from the Bob Dylan archives series is ‘The Complete Budokan 1978’.

Dylan performed five concerts at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan in 1978 on February 28 and March 1,2,3 and 4. Highlights of the shows as the 1978 live album ‘Bob Dylan at Budokan’, released on 21 August, 1978. The recordings of both the 1978 live album and the new 2023 expanded edition are from the February 28 and March 1 shows only.

The February 28 performance features the rare performance of a Roland Janes track ‘Repossession Blues’. Dylan only ever performed the song twice, at the February 28 concert in Tokyo and a few days earlier on 24 February in Hirakata, Japan.

Roland Janes was a Memphis guitar player. Janes recorded for Sun Records from 1956 to 1965 and was a regular session guitarist for Jerry Lee Lewis and Charlie Rich.

A recording of Dylan in the studio from 1978 is on YouTube.

On the four other nights at the Budokan, Dylan performed a different song, Tampa Red’s ‘Love Her With A Feelin’.

Tampa Red (Hudson Whittaker) was a Chicago bluesman. In 1940, he recorded the first known recording of ‘It Hurts Me Too’. He recorded ‘Love Her With A Feelin’ in 1950. Red’s wife died in 1953. He became an alcoholic after her death and never recorded again. His died in 1981. Red was one of the most prolific recording artists of his time recording a total of 335 songs including 251 between 1928 and 1942.

Bob Dylan – The Complete Budokan 1978 will be released on Friday, November 17.

The Complete Budokan 1978

4-CD Deluxe Box

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – February 28, 1978

CD1

1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall*

2. Repossession Blues*

3. Mr. Tambourine Man*

4. I Threw It All Away*

5. Shelter From The Storm

6. Love Minus Zero/No Limit

7. Girl From The North Country*

8. Ballad Of A Thin Man*

9. Maggie’s Farm*

10. To Ramona*

11. Like A Rolling Stone*

12. I Shall Be Released*

13. Is Your Love In Vain? *

14. Going, Going, Gone*

CD2

1. One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later) *

2. Blowin’ In The Wind*

3. Just Like A Woman*

4. Oh, Sister*

5. Simple Twist Of Fate

6. You’re A Big Girl Now*

7. All Along The Watchtower*

8. I Want You*

9. All I Really Want To Do*

10. Tomorrow Is A Long Time*

11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

12. Band introductions*

13. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

14. Forever Young

15. The Times They Are A-Changin’

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – March 1, 1978

CD3

1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall*

2. Love Her With A Feeling*

3. Mr. Tambourine Man

4. I Threw It All Away*

5. Love Minus Zero/No Limit*

6. Shelter From The Storm*

7. Girl From The North Country*

8. Ballad Of A Thin Man

9. Maggie’s Farm

10. One More Cup Of Coffee (Valley Below)

11. Like A Rolling Stone

12. I Shall Be Released

13. Is Your Love In Vain?

14. Going, Going, Gone

CD4

1. One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later) *

2. Blowin’ In The Wind

3. Just Like A Woman

4. Oh, Sister

5. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) *

6. You’re A Big Girl Now*

7. All Along The Watchtower

8. I Want You

9. All I Really Want To Do

10. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

11. The Man In Me*

12. Band introductions*

13. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)*

14. Forever Young*

15. The Times They Are A-Changin’*

*Previously Unreleased

The Complete Budokan 1978

8-LP Deluxe Box

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – February 28, 1978

LP1 – Side A

1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall*

2. Repossession Blues*

3. Mr. Tambourine Man*

4. I Threw It All Away*

LP1 – Side B

1. Shelter From The Storm

2. Love Minus Zero/No Limit

3. Girl From The North Country*

4. Ballad Of A Thin Man*

LP2 – Side A

1. Maggie’s Farm*

2. To Ramona*

3. Like A Rolling Stone*

LP2 – Side B

1. I Shall Be Released*

2. Is Your Love In Vain? *

3. Going, Going, Gone*

LP3 – Side A

1. One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later) *

2. Blowin’ In The Wind*

3. Just Like A Woman*

4. Oh, Sister*

LP3 – Side B

1. Simple Twist Of Fate

2. You’re A Big Girl Now*

3. All Along The Watchtower*

4. I Want You*

LP4 – Side A

1. All I Really Want To Do*

2. Tomorrow Is A Long Time*

3. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

4. Band introductions*

LP4 – Side B

1. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

2. Forever Young

3. The Times They Are A-Changin’

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – March 1, 1978

LP5 – Side A

1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall*

2. Love Her With A Feeling*

3. Mr. Tambourine Man

4. I Threw It All Away*

LP5 – Side B

1. Love Minus Zero/No Limit*

2. Shelter From The Storm*

3. Girl From The North Country*

4. Ballad Of A Thin Man

LP6 – Side A

1. Maggie’s Farm

2. One More Cup Of Coffee (Valley Below)

3. Like A Rolling Stone

LP6 – Side B

1. I Shall Be Released

2. Is Your Love In Vain?

3. Going, Going, Gone

LP7 – Side A

1. One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later) *

2. Blowin’ In The Wind

3. Just Like A Woman

4. Oh, Sister

LP7 – Side B

1. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) *

2. You’re A Big Girl Now*

3. All Along The Watchtower

4. I Want You

LP8 – Side A

1. All I Really Want To Do

2. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

3. The Man In Me*

4. Band introductions*

LP8 – Side B

1. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) *

2. Forever Young*

3. The Times They Are A-Changin’*

*Previously Unreleased

Another Budokan 1978

2-LP with Gatefold Sleeve

All Tracks Previously Unreleased

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – February 28, 1978

LP1 – Side A

1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

2. Repossession Blues

3. Ballad Of A Thin Man

4. To Ramona

LP1 – Side B

1. Like A Rolling Stone

2. Blowin’ In The Wind

3. All Along The Watchtower

4. Tomorrow Is A Long Time

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – March 1, 1978

LP2 – Side A

1. Love Her With A Feeling

2. I Threw It All Away

3. Girl From The North Country

4. One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later)

LP2 – Side B

1. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)

2. You’re A Big Girl Now

3. The Man In Me

4. Forever Young

