 Nic Cester Joins Thomas Raggi And Tom Morello For New Single Getcha! - Noise11.com
Nic Cester performs Getcha! with Thomas Raggi at the Masquerade album launch.

Nic Cester photo by Javier Bragado

Nic Cester Joins Thomas Raggi And Tom Morello For New Single Getcha!

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2025

in News

Jet frontman Nic Cester has stepped into a new creative realm with the release of Getcha!, the lead single from guitarist Thomas Raggi’s new album Masquerade, out now. The track unites an unlikely but powerful lineup, bringing together Cester, Måneskin’s Raggi, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Getcha! began its life as a collaboration with Beck, who co-wrote the song, with Cester later contributing both lyrics and lead vocals. The single arrives during a renewed period of visibility for Cester, who recently completed a national run of shows with Jet on Lenny Kravitz’s Blue Electric Light Tour across Australia in November.

“This was such a fun collaboration. I enjoyed the challenge of singing outside of my normal comfort zone,” Cester says. “There were so many interesting and talented people involved in this song. I was really happy to be involved.”

His decision to join the recording was later followed by a live performance alongside Raggi at the Masquerade launch show held at the iconic Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles. The venue, which has hosted rock history for more than six decades, offered a fitting setting for Raggi to unveil his new work with an all-star cast.

Masquerade marks a major individual statement from Raggi, who rose to global prominence as guitarist for Måneskin, the Italian rock band that emerged from the streets of Rome in 2016. Raggi, vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio first captured Italian attention with their 2017 appearance on the local edition of X Factor, where they finished second. That platform set them on a rapid upward trajectory that reshaped the international perception of Italian rock.

Their Eurovision Song Contest victory in 2021 with Zitti E Buoni sealed their global breakthrough, propelling them into charts across Europe and beyond. Since then, Måneskin have released three studio albums Il Ballo Della Vita, Teatro D’Ira: Vol. I and Rush!, along with the Chosen EP and multiple chart-dominant singles including Torna A Casa, I Wanna Be Your Slave and their cover of Beggin’. They have collected diamond, platinum and gold certifications globally with worldwide sales exceeding 40 million units.

Raggi’s new solo venture demonstrates his expanding creative language, merging his Italian rock foundation with contributions from American and Australian collaborators, including one of Australia’s most recognisable rock voices in Cester.

The release of Getcha! follows Jet’s return to national touring, with the band joining Lenny Kravitz for his Blue Electric Light Tour in November. The run highlighted the longevity of Jet’s catalogue, which continues to resonate across generations of rock fans. The shows marked another milestone for the Melbourne band, who first broke through with Get Born in 2003 and went on to establish themselves as one of Australia’s most successful rock exports of the 2000s.

Jet’s reappearance on major stages across Australia provided a timely lead-in to Cester’s new project, reinforcing his position as a key figure in contemporary Australian rock.

Getcha! stands as a convergence of artists from different continents, each bringing their own lineage. For Raggi, it is a chance to broaden his creative identity outside the framework of Måneskin. For Cester, it represents an opportunity to collaborate with a new group of musicians at the height of their respective careers. For Morello and Smith, it is another contribution to a long history of shaping modern rock.

