Andrew Watt and Chad Smith Prepare For A Second ‘Smith & Watt Steakhouse’ - Noise11.com

Andrew Watt and Chad Smith Prepare For A Second ‘Smith & Watt Steakhouse’

by Paul Cashmere on September 11, 2024

in News

Producer Andrew Watt and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith are planning their second Smith & Watt Steakhouse show, this time in New York.

Smith and Watt unveiled their “cover band” at a low key performance in the Hamptons last month at Stephen Talkhouse. Paul McCartney turned up at the show and performed too.

This next show will be at Brooklyn Bowl and 18 September, 2024.

Andrew Watt has produced Justin Bieber, Ozzy Osbourne, Cardi B., Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Metallica, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes, Elton John, Lana Del Rey, Mick Jagger, Brandi Carlile, Paul McCartney, Smokey Robinson and Lady Gaga, to name a few. In 2021, Watt took home his first GRAMMY Award for “Producer of the Year” at the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards for his work on Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man, Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Watt ended 2023 with the release of “Hackney Diamonds”, The Rolling Stones first album of original music in 18 years, which was fully produced by Watt. The album’s lead single “Angry” earned Watt a GRAMMY Nomination for “Best Rock Song” for his work co-writing and producing the track. 2024 saw Watt produce Pearl Jam’s “Dark Matter,” Peso Pluma and Quavo’s “Pa No Pensar,” Lana Del Rey and Quavo’s “Tough” and Quavo and Lenny Kravitz’ “Fly.” Most recently, Watt helmed the groundbreaking track “Die With A Smile” from legends Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 100.

