Paul McCartney Performs The Beatles And Neil Young At Chad Smith/Andrew Watt Gig - Noise11.com

On Tuesday night, 20 August 2024, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and producer Andrew Watt performed at The Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons.

Paul McCartney was there to. Watch the fan footage of what happened.

Sir Paul performed his Beatles song ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and then performed Neil Young’s Rocking In the Free World’ with Watt’s girlfriend Charlotte Lawrence.

GE Smith from the Hall & Oates band was also in the band along with Ivan ‘Funkboy’ Bodley.

Andrew Watt produced The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album. Paul McCartney played bass on ‘Bite My Head Off’ on that album. McCartney also recorded a second song with The Stones at those sessions. When ‘Hackney Diamonds’ was released Ronnie Wood blabbed that a second album was made at the same time and that the second Paul song will be on the next Stones album.

