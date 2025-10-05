 Nicki Bluhm Finds Her Groove Again on ‘Rancho Deluxe' - Noise11.com
Nicki Bluhm releases her new album Rancho Deluxe featuring Nashville collaborators.

Nicki Bluhm photo by Lauren Massie

Nicki Bluhm Finds Her Groove Again on ‘Rancho Deluxe’

by Noise11.com on October 5, 2025

After nearly two decades navigating the unpredictable tides of the music industry, California-born singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm has rediscovered her rhythm with Rancho Deluxe, her eighth studio album – a project that celebrates collaboration, reflection, and the simple joy of making music on her own terms.

Bluhm’s sound, a blend of California country, Laurel Canyon soul and rootsy Americana, finds new life on Rancho Deluxe. Produced by Jesse Noah Wilson, the album features an impressive supporting cast including Kai Welch (Kacey Musgraves), Jess Nolan (Jenny Lewis), and Cameron Neal (Elle King, Shakey Graves). The result is a musical patchwork quilt that captures the collaborative spirit of Nashville while staying true to Bluhm’s Bay Area sensibilities.

Standout tracks like the foot-stomping “Cumberland Banks,” the breezy “Simple Side of Me,” and the cinematic “Tumbleweed” showcase her ability to shift effortlessly between upbeat Americana and introspective soul. The haunting “Falling Out of Dreams” adds emotional depth, exploring the quiet reckonings that come with age and experience.

“I’m growing, I’m reflecting, and I’m recalibrating,” Bluhm says. “I’m forging ahead in a new way, but doing it on my own terms this time.”

Born Nicole Ann Chambly Bluhm on 22 September 1979 in Lafayette, California, Nicki was discovered by musician Tim Bluhm (of The Mother Hips), whom she later married. Together they recorded and performed as a duo before she formed Nicki Bluhm & The Gramblers in 2008 – the band that brought her to national attention.

The Gramblers’ 2013 self-titled debut and 2015’s Love Wild Lost showcased Bluhm’s knack for channeling classic ’70s rock harmonies into something fresh. Their viral “Van Sessions” YouTube series, including a cover of Hall & Oates’ “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” earned millions of views and introduced Bluhm’s soulful voice to a global audience.

Following her split from Tim Bluhm in 2015, Nicki launched her solo career with 2018’s To Rise You Gotta Fall – an emotionally charged record chronicling heartbreak and renewal. Her next chapter included Avondale Drive (2022) and The Beat Goes On (2023), a Cher tribute album that demonstrated both reverence and reinvention.

In recent years, Bluhm has toured with Phil Lesh and Friends, sharing the stage with icons of the Grateful Dead lineage – a fitting connection for an artist whose blend of roots, soul and psychedelia feels equally timeless and exploratory.

The seeds of Rancho Deluxe were sown in a barn in Madison, Tennessee, where Bluhm and her collaborators gathered to record in a relaxed, organic environment. The setting itself – half recording space, half sanctuary – shaped the album’s tone: grounded, easygoing, and deeply human.

For Bluhm, Rancho Deluxe is a reflection of resilience, friendship, and the creative freedom that comes from letting go of expectation.

“After all these years, I’m less concerned with the race,” she says. “I just want to make honest music and enjoy the ride.”

Nicki Bluhm – Rancho Deluxe Tracklist
Bay Laurel Leaves
Falling Out Of Dreams
Tumbleweed
Keep On Growing
Cumberland Banks
Change The Channel
Simple Side Of Me
Trying To Survive
Taking Chances
Long Time To Make Old Friends

Tour Dates
4 Oct – Madison, TN @ Lockeland Strings *
12 Oct – Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage
16 Nov – Nashville, TN @ Skinny Dennis
21 Nov – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
22 Nov – Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall
with Courtney Marie Andrews, The Kernal and Lydia Luce

