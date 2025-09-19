Nine Inch Nails Drops Full “TRON: Ares” Soundtrack - First Ever Film Score From the Industrial Icons - Noise11.com

Nine Inch Nails have officially entered the cinematic arena with the release of TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) via Interscope Records. The album marks the band’s first full-length film score, and it’s pure NIN – dark, pulsating, and relentless.

Gone are the sweeping orchestras Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are known for in their Oscar-winning scores. Instead, TRON: Ares channels classic Nine Inch Nails: warped synths, distorted textures, and tense, haunting melodies. Think analog grit meets digital menace, the soundtrack is built to thrill fans old and new alike. The album arrives ahead of TRON: Ares, hitting Australian cinemas on October 9. Reznor and Ross also serve as Executive Producers on the film.

The lead single, “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”, has already made waves, debuting at No. 1 on both the UK Physical and Vinyl Singles charts and climbing into the top 10 of Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart. The New York Times praised it as “a return to the buzz-bomb synthesizers, stomping march beat, stereo ricochets and gut-wrenching vocals of the band’s heyday.”

The official video, directed by Maxime Quolin, is a mind-bending visual journey.

Nine Inch Nails have now wrapped up the North American leg of their sold-out Peel It Back world tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The touring lineup features Reznor, Ross, Robin Finck, Alessandro Cortini, and Josh Freese, with support from Boys Noize. Fans and critics alike have raved about the tour: Brooklyn Vegan called it “a marvel of sight and sound,” while the Evening Standard declared, “Trent Reznor is the last great art rock star.”

Looking ahead, tickets are on sale for Future Ruins, a one-day festival curated by Reznor and Ross, set for November 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. The festival showcases live performances of groundbreaking film and TV scores, including sets with full orchestra.

Founded in 1988, Nine Inch Nails have remained one of the most innovative forces in modern music, blending industrial, electronic, rock, and ambient sounds into emotionally raw and sonically aggressive compositions. They’ve won two GRAMMY® Awards and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Track Listing

INIT

FORKED REALITY

AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE

ECHOES

THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING

IN THE IMAGE OF

I KNOW YOU CAN FEEL IT

PERMANENCE

INFILTRATOR

100% EXPENDABLE

STILL REMAINS

WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER?

BUILDING BETTER WORLDS

TARGET IDENTIFIED

DAEMONIZE

EMPATHETIC RESPONSE

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?

A QUESTION OF TRUST

GHOST IN THE MACHINE

NO GOING BACK

NEMESIS

NEW DIRECTIVE

OUT IN THE WORLD

SHADOW OVER ME

