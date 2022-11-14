Noiseworks Continue To Break New Songs Into Setlist With Another One Electric Day This Weekend - Noise11.com

Imagine this. A kid born the same day Noiseworks ‘Love Verses Money’ album came out is now 31. Last Friday Noiseworks released their fourth album ‘Evolution’ and gave their 31 year old kid a brother.

Noiseworks have been doing their own shows as well as touring with Suzi Quatro, The Angels and Screaming Jets on Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day and have been planting the new songs into the set.

In Canberra last week, Noiseworks played four songs from ‘Evolution’, ‘Heart and Soul’, ‘Stand Up’, ‘Sunshine’ and ‘Evolution’.

Noiseworks setlist 10 November Canberra

Touch (from Touch, 1988)

Voice of Reason (from Touch, 1988)

Simple Man (from Touch, 1988)

Burning Feeling (from Noiseworks, 1987)

Heart and Soul (from Evolution, 2022)

In My Youth (from Touch, 1988)

Stand Up (from Evolution, 2022)

Love Somebody (from Noiseworks, 1987)

Sunshine (from Evolution, 2022)

Miles and Miles (from Love Verses Money, 1991)

Amerika (from Evolution, 2022)

No Lies (from Noiseworks, 1987)

Hot Chilli Woman (from Love Verses Money, 1991)

Rock and Roll (Led Zeppelin cover)

Encore:

Freedom (from Love Verses Money, 1991)

Take Me Back (from Noiseworks, 1987)

This weekend Noiseworks will perform the two One Electric Day shows around Melbourne in Mornington on Saturday and Werribee Park on Sunday.

One November 26 and 27 there are two final One Electric Day shows in Queensland at Bribie Island and Southport.

One Electric Day features Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

