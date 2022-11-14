 Noiseworks Continue To Break New Songs Into Setlist With Another One Electric Day This Weekend - Noise11.com
Jon Stevens, Noiseworks, Stone Music Festival, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Jon Stevens, Noiseworks, Stone Music Festival, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Noiseworks Continue To Break New Songs Into Setlist With Another One Electric Day This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2022

in News

Imagine this. A kid born the same day Noiseworks ‘Love Verses Money’ album came out is now 31. Last Friday Noiseworks released their fourth album ‘Evolution’ and gave their 31 year old kid a brother.

Noiseworks have been doing their own shows as well as touring with Suzi Quatro, The Angels and Screaming Jets on Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day and have been planting the new songs into the set.

In Canberra last week, Noiseworks played four songs from ‘Evolution’, ‘Heart and Soul’, ‘Stand Up’, ‘Sunshine’ and ‘Evolution’.

Noiseworks setlist 10 November Canberra

Touch (from Touch, 1988)
Voice of Reason (from Touch, 1988)
Simple Man (from Touch, 1988)
Burning Feeling (from Noiseworks, 1987)
Heart and Soul (from Evolution, 2022)
In My Youth (from Touch, 1988)
Stand Up (from Evolution, 2022)
Love Somebody (from Noiseworks, 1987)
Sunshine (from Evolution, 2022)
Miles and Miles (from Love Verses Money, 1991)
Amerika (from Evolution, 2022)
No Lies (from Noiseworks, 1987)
Hot Chilli Woman (from Love Verses Money, 1991)
Rock and Roll (Led Zeppelin cover)

Encore:
Freedom (from Love Verses Money, 1991)
Take Me Back (from Noiseworks, 1987)

This weekend Noiseworks will perform the two One Electric Day shows around Melbourne in Mornington on Saturday and Werribee Park on Sunday.

One November 26 and 27 there are two final One Electric Day shows in Queensland at Bribie Island and Southport.

One Electric Day features Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Boom Crash Opera To Return To The Stage in 2023

Boom Crash Opera have confirmed they will be once again performing again live in 2023.

34 mins ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Australian Dates for 2023

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will team up for an Australian tour in 2023 for Live Nation at the arena shows and A Day On The Green for the winery shows.

3 days ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commission
Mick Thomas Shares Two More Songs From Back In The Day

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission is previewing another two new tracks from the upcoming ‘Back In the Day’.

4 days ago
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
More Music Victoria Awards Nominees Revealed

Music Victoria has revealed the nominees in the Public Voting category for the 2022 Music Victoria Awards.

5 days ago
Andrew Farriss and his APRA AMCOS award
Andrew Farriss To Open For Don McLean In Australia

Andrew Farriss of INXS will be Don McLean’s special guest opening act on Don’s American Pie 50th anniversary Australia and New Zealand tour for 2023.

6 days ago
Noiseworks lead singer Jon Stevens performs at the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noiseworks Perform First Show Since 2016 For One Electric Day

Noiseworks have performed their first show since 2016 for One Electric Day and as a tribute to their late guitarist, Stuart Fraser.

November 7, 2022
John Piterman and Amy Manford - Phantom of the Opera 2022 photo by Daniel Boud
Josh Piterman Takes Phantom of the Opera To The Dark Side

There is something very special about the new Australian production of Phantom of the Opera. For starters, it is dark … much darker than previous editions.

November 6, 2022