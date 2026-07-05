Oasis Documentary Don't Look Back In Anger To Premiere In Australian Cinemas In September - Noise11 Music News

Oasis will bring their reunion story to the big screen with Don’t Look Back In Anger, a new feature documentary chronicling the band’s Live ’25 comeback tour and featuring Liam and Noel Gallagher’s first joint interview in more than two decades.

by Paul Cashmere

Oasis are set to release a new documentary, Don’t Look Back In Anger, a feature-length film charting the band’s reunion and Live ’25 world tour, with the production scheduled to open in select IMAX and cinemas across Australia in September before streaming globally on Disney+ later in the year.

The documentary arrives one year after Oasis reunited on stage in Cardiff, Wales, ending a 16-year period in which brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher had remained apart professionally. Their return quickly became one of the biggest live music stories of 2025, drawing multi-generational audiences and selling out stadiums around the world.

Created by acclaimed British writer, producer and director Steven Knight, the film is described as an account of the reunion’s emotional and cultural significance. Knight, best known for creating Peaky Blinders and writing films including A Thousand Blows, said the project extends beyond a concert movie.

“The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation,” Knight said. “‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ is not only your ticket to the show, it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”

The production includes rehearsal footage, backstage access and concert performances from the Live ’25 tour, alongside extensive material documenting fan reactions around the world. It also features what has been billed as the first joint interview between Liam and Noel Gallagher in more than 20 years.

The documentary has been produced by Magna Studios and is presented by Sony Music Vision in association with Sony Music Entertainment UK. Producers Sam Bridger and Guy Heeley lead the project, supported by a technical team that includes Oscar-winning sound mixers James Mather and Tarn Willers, cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos and editors George Cragg and Martina Zamolo.

Directing duties fall to Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, a British filmmaking partnership whose career has been closely tied to contemporary music culture. Operating under the name thirtytwo, the pair first established themselves through music videos and commercial work after meeting at film school in Liverpool.

Southern and Lovelace later built a reputation for documentary filmmaking through projects examining pivotal moments in popular music. Their first major feature, No Distance Left To Run, documented the reunion of Blur and earned widespread critical recognition. They followed that project with Shut Up And Play The Hits, a film centred on LCD Soundsystem’s farewell performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

More recently, the duo directed Meet Me In The Bathroom, an examination of New York’s early 2000s indie rock explosion that traced the rise of artists including The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Interpol. The documentary was praised for combining archival material with a broader portrait of a changing music scene.

The appointment of Southern and Lovelace places Don’t Look Back In Anger within a lineage of documentaries that use individual artists and concerts to explore wider cultural moments. Oasis, whose catalogue has continued to attract new listeners long after the band’s split in 2009, remain one of Britain’s most influential rock acts, with songs including Wonderwall, Champagne Supernova and Don’t Look Back In Anger becoming generational touchstones.

The documentary also reflects a broader trend in music filmmaking. Recent years have seen major artists increasingly use feature documentaries and cinematic concert releases to provide fans with deeper access to creative processes and personal histories, while also creating enduring records of significant live events.

Don’t Look Back In Anger is scheduled for a worldwide release in IMAX and selected cinemas on September 11, 2026, before moving to Disney+ internationally later in the year. For Oasis fans, the film promises an opportunity to revisit one of modern rock’s most anticipated reunions and gain an unprecedented view of how two brothers who defined a musical era found their way back to the same stage.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)