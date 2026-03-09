Disney On Ice Presents Magic In The Stars Tour Announced For Australia - Noise11.com

Disney On Ice brings 56 Disney favourites including Mickey Mouse, Mirabel, Moana and the on-ice debut of Raya to Australian arenas this winter.

by Paul Cashmere

Disney’s most recognisable characters will take to the rink when Disney On Ice Presents Magic In The Stars arrives in Australia this winter, delivering a large-scale arena production featuring 56 characters from across the Disney universe.

The touring spectacular will travel to six Australian cities across June and July, opening in Perth before heading to Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle and Sydney. The production blends elite figure skating with acrobatics, theatrical staging and large-scale visual effects to recreate scenes from some of Disney’s most beloved stories.

The new show features characters from classic and contemporary Disney titles including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Daisy Duck, alongside favourites from more recent films. Audiences will see Mirabel from Encanto, Moana, Tiana from The Princess And The Frog, Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, Lightning McQueen from Cars, and the ice debut of Raya from Raya And The Last Dragon.

The story unfolds as the North Star descends to guide Jiminy Cricket, who welcomes audiences into a journey through Disney storytelling. From that moment the production moves through a series of iconic moments drawn from Disney’s animated catalogue.

Princess stories form a major part of the narrative arc. Tiana pursues her dream of opening a restaurant, reflecting the events of The Princess And The Frog, while Aladdin’s discovery of the magic lamp from Aladdin brings the familiar tale of wishes and adventure to the ice. Classic characters including Cinderella, Snow White, Belle and Rapunzel also appear, reinforcing Disney’s long tradition of wish-driven storytelling.

One of the production’s highlights is the live ice debut of Raya. The warrior heroine from Raya And The Last Dragon performs an aerial acro-pole routine that lifts the action above the rink, combining skating with aerial performance elements. The sequence is designed to showcase both athleticism and theatrical spectacle, elements that have become central to modern Disney On Ice productions.

Music from recent Disney hits also features prominently. Elsa and Anna return with scenes inspired by Frozen 2, including the anthem Into The Unknown, while Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater cruise across the ice to Life Is A Highway from Cars. Fans of Toy Story will see Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Rex and Hamm reunited on the rink.

The production also journeys to the colourful world of Encanto, where Mirabel and the Madrigal family reveal the magical casita and perform to the global hit We Don’t Talk About Bruno. Another sequence follows Moana as she sails across the ocean and confronts Te Kā before restoring Te Fiti in one of the film’s most dramatic moments.

Disney On Ice has been touring internationally for more than four decades, evolving from a simple skating showcase into a full-scale theatrical event. The productions combine Olympic-level skating with advanced stage design, elaborate costumes, lighting technology and stunt choreography. Each new tour introduces updated storytelling and new characters to reflect Disney’s expanding catalogue of animated films.

Australian audiences have long embraced the touring productions, with arena runs regularly drawing family crowds during school holiday periods. The upcoming tour continues that tradition with performances scheduled across the country’s largest indoor venues.

Tickets will first be available to Disney On Ice Preferred Customers through a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, 17 March, offering early access to seats ahead of the general on-sale. General ticket sales open Tuesday, 28 April.

Tickets and further information are available at DisneyOnIce.com.

Tour Dates

12 June, Perth, RAC Arena

13 June, Perth, RAC Arena

14 June, Perth, RAC Arena

19 June, Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

20 June, Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

21 June, Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

26 June, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

27 June, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

28 June, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

29 June, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

2 July, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

3 July, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

4 July, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

5 July, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

6 July, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

9 July, Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

10 July, Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

11 July, Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

12 July, Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

15 July, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

16 July, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

17 July, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

18 July, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

19 July, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

