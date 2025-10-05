Oasis Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead' Arthurs Steps Back From Australian Shows for Cancer Treatment - Noise11.com

Oasis guitarist and founding member Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs will miss the Australian leg of the band’s Live ’25 reunion tour as he continues treatment for prostate cancer. Arthurs, 60, announced the news via social media this week, confirming that while he’s responding well to treatment, doctors have advised a short break before he rejoins the group for their South American finale.

The Live ’25 Tour has been the biggest story in British rock this year – marking Oasis’ long-awaited reunion, 15 years after their acrimonious 2009 split. Arthurs’ rhythm guitar, a cornerstone of the Manchester band’s signature wall-of-sound, has been heard again alongside Liam and Noel Gallagher, rekindling one of the most influential partnerships in modern rock history.

Arthurs told fans on X (formerly Twitter) that he was “really sad to be missing these shows” in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney, but remains optimistic about returning for the final concerts in Buenos Aires, Santiago, and São Paulo in November.

“Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour,” Arthurs wrote. “Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I’ll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney. I’m feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you’re going this month and I’ll see you back onstage in November.”

The upcoming Oasis shows include Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on October 31, November 1 and 4, followed by Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on November 7 and 8. These will now proceed without Arthurs, who plays rhythm guitar and keyboards. He expects to return to the stage for the South American dates starting later in November.

This is not the first health battle for the beloved Manchester musician. In 2022, Arthurs was diagnosed with tonsil cancer, taking a temporary break from performing before making a full recovery. His resilience and return to music have made him a fan favourite within the Oasis camp.

Arthurs’ connection to Oasis predates the band’s fame. In the late 1980s, he formed The Rain with Liam Gallagher, which evolved into Oasis after Liam’s brother Noel joined and took over songwriting duties. Bonehead’s jangly, driving rhythm guitar helped define Oasis’s early sound on Definitely Maybe (1994) and the global megahit What’s the Story (Morning Glory)? (1995). Both albums became touchstones of the Britpop era, selling millions worldwide and earning Oasis a permanent place in rock history.

Bonehead left Oasis in 1999 during the making of Standing on the Shoulder of Giants but remained on good terms with Liam Gallagher. He later performed with Liam’s post-Oasis project Beady Eye between 2013 and 2014 and has been a regular guest at Liam’s solo shows, including headline sets at Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2021.

Outside Oasis, Arthurs has kept busy with side projects such as Parlour Flames, formed with ex-Alabama 3 musician Vinny Peculiar, and even worked as a radio DJ in Manchester. His down-to-earth humour and genuine affection for fans have made him a much-loved figure in British music.

The Oasis Live ’25 Tour – celebrating the 25th anniversary of Standing on the Shoulder of Giants – has been one of 2025’s biggest live events, drawing crowds across the UK, Ireland, North America, and Europe. The band’s setlist has balanced early classics like Live Forever and Wonderwall with later-era tracks, reigniting enthusiasm from both lifelong fans and a new generation discovering the band for the first time.

