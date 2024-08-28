Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi To Continue Mothers Work with Olivia’s Walk For Wellness In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi will carry on her mother’s work for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre by leading ‘Olivia’s Walk for Wellness’ in Melbourne on October 6 to raise funds for the Centre.

On Olivia’s socials, Chloe posted:

Hi everyone! Olivia’s daughter, Chloe will be traveling to Melbourne to help keep Olivia’s legacy alive at ‘Olivia’s Walk for Wellness’ on Sunday, October 6 in Alexandra Gardens for what will be an amazing day of raising funds to support people on their cancer journey. Funds raised will help provide free wellness programs at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre You can join Chloe in person in Melbourne or you can sign up to walk virtually from anywhere in the world. You can also support by sponsoring Chloe’s steps. Every dollar counts! The theme this year is “Let’s Get Physical” so come dressed in your best 80s retro outfits – and bring your doggies too!!! Donate now if you can!”

Join here.

At the Walk For Wellness site Chloe says:

“My mama truly loved this walk and looked forward to it every year! Last year was an incredible experience leading the walk with my beautiful cousin Tottie and Amazon Dad, John. Every year I will continue to carry the torch and keep my mama’s dream alive. “I am so proud of the work she’s done and the results the wellness programs bring to those on their own cancer journey. Please sign up and walk with us… walk with my mama – I know she is with us in spirit! “If you can’t join us in Melbourne please walk with us virtually from anywhere in the world – or, if you can support my steps – even $5 can help! “Sending love and light to you all – let’s walk to keep my mama’s legacy alive!” xoxo,

Chloe

Chloe Lattanzi was the only child of Olivia and her first husband, actor Matt Lattanzi. Matt and Olivia met while filming ‘Xanadu’ in 1980. Matt made his film debut in ‘Xanadu’ as a dancer. Matt then appeared in Olivia’s ‘Physical’ video. His last show was the Australian series ‘Paradise Beach’ in 1993.

Matt and Olivia divorced in 1995.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

