Olivia Newton-John State Memorial To Be Held On February 26 At Hamer Hall - Noise11.com

The Victorian Government will hold the State Memorial for Dame Olivia Newton-John at Hamer Hall in Melbourne.

Dame Olivia died on 26 September, 2022. Olivia was born in Cambridge, England and her family emigrated to Melbourne, Australia in 1954 when Olivia was six. Olivia went to school at Christ Church Grammar School in South Yarra and then University High School in Parkville.

A State Memorial Service for Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE will take place at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, 100 St Kilda Rd, Southbank at 4 pm on Sunday 26 February 2023.

Tickets are available directly from Arts Centre Melbourne.

Ticket registration opens 12 pm Friday 10 February 2023.

A limit of 2 tickets per booking applies. Seats will be allocated on a best available basis at the time of booking.

The fee to collect tickets from the venue has been waived for this event.

You will need an account with Arts Centre Melbourne to book your tickets. To register an account with the Arts Centre you will need to provide your name and email address.

Further information is available online at vic.gov.au/olivia-newton-john

