Dame Olivia Newton-John Memorial To Stream Until March 5 - Noise11.com

Dame Olivia Newton-John Memorial To Stream Until March 5

by Music-News.com on February 26, 2023

in News

The State Memorial Service for Dame Olivia Newton-John will stream in full and for free on the Victoria Government’s website until March 5, 2023.

The service for Dame Olivia took place at Hamer Hall in Melbourne. Olivia’s husband John Easterling said “Every day with Olivia was supernatural. Every day with Olivia was a bit of magic.” He added “how lucky we were to have found each other, and how in love we were and how much happiness we were experiencing”.

Daughter Chloe said, “My heart is broken in two; the other half is with my mamma. I know she is holding it for me until we meet again.”

Tributes came from Dolly Parton, Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Pink, Barry Gibb, Mariah Carey, RuPaul, Tina Arena, Richard Marx and Hugh Jackman.

In a video message Dolly Parton said, “Olivia, to quote one of your songs – I honestly love you”.

Elton John called Olivia, “kind, she was warm and she was talented.”

Delta Goodrem performed a medley of Olivia’s hits ‘Magic’, ‘Physical’, ‘Xanadu’, ‘You’re The One That I Want’, ‘Let Me Be There’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’, ‘I Honestly Love You’.

The Olivia Newton-John State Memorial Service can be streamed until 5 March.

https://www.vic.gov.au/state-service-dame-olivia-newton-john-ac-dbe

