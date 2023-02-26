Dame Olivia Newton-John Memorial To Stream Until March 5 - Noise11.com

The State Memorial Service for Dame Olivia Newton-John will stream in full and for free on the Victoria Government’s website until March 5, 2023.

The service for Dame Olivia took place at Hamer Hall in Melbourne. Olivia’s husband John Easterling said “Every day with Olivia was supernatural. Every day with Olivia was a bit of magic.” He added “how lucky we were to have found each other, and how in love we were and how much happiness we were experiencing”.

Daughter Chloe said, “My heart is broken in two; the other half is with my mamma. I know she is holding it for me until we meet again.”

Tributes came from Dolly Parton, Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Pink, Barry Gibb, Mariah Carey, RuPaul, Tina Arena, Richard Marx and Hugh Jackman.

In a video message Dolly Parton said, “Olivia, to quote one of your songs – I honestly love you”.

Elton John called Olivia, “kind, she was warm and she was talented.”

Delta Goodrem performed a medley of Olivia’s hits ‘Magic’, ‘Physical’, ‘Xanadu’, ‘You’re The One That I Want’, ‘Let Me Be There’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’, ‘I Honestly Love You’.

The Olivia Newton-John State Memorial Service can be streamed until 5 March.

https://www.vic.gov.au/state-service-dame-olivia-newton-john-ac-dbe

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

