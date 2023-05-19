 Miranda Young Tells The Olivia Newton-John Story Through Livvy’s Friends and Family - Noise11.com
Olivia Grace and Gratitude

Miranda Young Tells The Olivia Newton-John Story Through Livvy’s Friends and Family

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2023

in News

In August 2022 when news broke of the passing of Olivia Newton-John, Melbourne music and media matriarch Miranda Young set about to tell the Livvy story from her friends and family point of view.

The result is ‘Olivia: Grace and Gratitude’, a tome that was designed to tell all-new stories of the Australian music legend.

As co-owner of Melbourne venues Cherry Bar and Yah Yahs, a published author and 25 year veteran of the record industry, Miranda was not short on people to call. Miranda approached fellow industry veterans like Molly Meldrum and Richard Wilkins as well as Olivia’s family who shared their memories for the book.

Miranda Young describes ‘Olivia: Grace and Gratitude’ as “a heartfelt love letter from a unified Australian music community.

Olivia: Grace and Gratitude’ is available to order now at https://www.wilkinsonpublishing.com.au/product/olivia-grace-and-gratitude/ref/21 as well as bookstores and online retailers.

Noise11.com

