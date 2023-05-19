Miranda Young Tells The Olivia Newton-John Story Through Livvy’s Friends and Family - Noise11.com

In August 2022 when news broke of the passing of Olivia Newton-John, Melbourne music and media matriarch Miranda Young set about to tell the Livvy story from her friends and family point of view.

The result is ‘Olivia: Grace and Gratitude’, a tome that was designed to tell all-new stories of the Australian music legend.

As co-owner of Melbourne venues Cherry Bar and Yah Yahs, a published author and 25 year veteran of the record industry, Miranda was not short on people to call. Miranda approached fellow industry veterans like Molly Meldrum and Richard Wilkins as well as Olivia’s family who shared their memories for the book.

Miranda Young describes ‘Olivia: Grace and Gratitude’ as “a heartfelt love letter from a unified Australian music community.

Olivia: Grace and Gratitude’ is available to order now at https://www.wilkinsonpublishing.com.au/product/olivia-grace-and-gratitude/ref/21 as well as bookstores and online retailers.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

