Burning Grace ‘Let Me Go’ Features John Farnham Band Members - Noise11.com

 Burning Grace 'Let Me Go' Features John Farnham Band Members
Burning Grace Let Me Go

Burning Grace ‘Let Me Go’ Features John Farnham Band Members

by Paul Cashmere on June 7, 2023

in News

The new song from Burning Grace titled ‘Let Me Go’ features some special guests with guitarist Brett Garsed and bass player Craig Newman from the John Farnham Band as well as drummer Gerry Pantazis who has worked with Tommy Emmanuel and Olivia Newton-John and who will be performed with Russell Morris on his upcoming orchestra shows.

Burning Grace is the artist formerly known as Hannah Frances who has changed her name to avoid confusion with another Hannah Frances in the USA.

Burning Grace says, “Let Me Go” catches the heartache and inner turmoil that come with letting someone go. The alt-pop ballad traverses alt-country and echoes the likes of Kacey Musgraves and the plethora of trailblazing singer-songwriters of the early 70s.”

‘Let Me Go’ was produced by Australian composer Lee Bradshaw. Lee has worked with Baiba Skride, Harriet Krijgh, The Flinders String Quartet, The Montenegrin Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Svizzera Italiana, Amira Medunjanin, Ivan Vukčević, Wilma Smith, Quartetto Energie Nove, The Fidelio String Quartet, Anna Sleptsova and Sally Anne Russell.

‘Let Me Go’ will featuring on the upcoming Burning Grace album ‘The Woman In The Mirror’ out 16 June 2023.

