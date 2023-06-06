Burning Grace ‘Let Me Go’ Features John Farnham Band Members - Noise11.com

The new song from Burning Grace titled ‘Let Me Go’ features some special guests with guitarist Brett Garsed and bass player Craig Newman from the John Farnham Band as well as drummer Gerry Pantazis who has worked with Tommy Emmanuel and Olivia Newton-John and who will be performed with Russell Morris on his upcoming orchestra shows.

Burning Grace is the artist formerly known as Hannah Frances who has changed her name to avoid confusion with another Hannah Frances in the USA.

Burning Grace says, “Let Me Go” catches the heartache and inner turmoil that come with letting someone go. The alt-pop ballad traverses alt-country and echoes the likes of Kacey Musgraves and the plethora of trailblazing singer-songwriters of the early 70s.”

‘Let Me Go’ was produced by Australian composer Lee Bradshaw. Lee has worked with Baiba Skride, Harriet Krijgh, The Flinders String Quartet, The Montenegrin Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Svizzera Italiana, Amira Medunjanin, Ivan Vukčević, Wilma Smith, Quartetto Energie Nove, The Fidelio String Quartet, Anna Sleptsova and Sally Anne Russell.

‘Let Me Go’ will featuring on the upcoming Burning Grace album ‘The Woman In The Mirror’ out 16 June 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

