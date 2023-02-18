 Final Olivia Newton-John Recording Of Jolene With Dolly Parton Released - Noise11.com
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Final Olivia Newton-John Recording Of Jolene With Dolly Parton Released

by Paul Cashmere on February 19, 2023

in News

Olivia Newton-John’s final recording was a re-recording of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ with Dolly Parton.

Dolly shared the video on Instagram posting “I love you, and thank you for shining your light on us”.

Olivia Newton-John passed away in August 2022. The duet was recorded not long before her death.

Dolly Parton wrote ‘Jolene’ and recorded the song on May 22, 1973 in Nashville at RCA Studio B. The song became Dolly’s second number one country hit in the USA.

Olivia Newton-John recorded the song in 1976 for her ‘Come On Over’ album. It was released as the final single off the album and reached no 29 in Australia and no 11 in Japan.

A State Memorial for Olivia Newton-John will be held in her hometown of Melbourne on 26 February 2023.

