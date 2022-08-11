Olivia Newton-John’s Husband John Easterling Delivers Heartfelt Statement - Noise11.com

John Easterling, the husband of Olivia Newton-John, has spoken publicly about the passing of his wife on social media.

John posted:

Olivia,

Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.

At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light.

Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward.

Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.

Onward Ho

John Easterling