Dame Olivia Newton-John Dies At Age 73 - Noise11.com

Australian superstar Olivia Newton-John has died age 73 after a long battle with cancer.

Olivia’s passing was announced at her official Facebook page, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

Olivia Newton-John was born in Cambridge, UK on 26 September, 1948. In 1954 when Olivia was six, the family migrated to Australia. Her father was a professor at the University of Melbourne and Olivia went to school at Christ Church Grammar School in South Yarra and then University High School nearby.

Olivia Newton-John was 14 when she formed her first group, Sol Four. She soon started appearing on television in Melbourne on the children’s shows ‘The Happy Show’ and ‘Time for Terry’.

Olivia’s pop fame came via The Go Show!, a pop music show on Channel 7 Melbourne that ran from 1964 to 1967. Oliva met her singing partner Pat Carroll on the show and her future producer John Farrar. Farrar wrote many of her hits including ‘Have You Ever Been Mellow’, ‘You’re The One That I Want’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ and ‘Magic’. He produced ‘I Honestly Love You’, ‘If You Love Me Let Me Know’ and Olivia’s music for ‘Grease’.

Olivia released her first single ‘Till You Say You’ll Be Mine’ was released in 1966 in the UK. She recorded the song after returning to England as a prize winner after winning a talent show in Australia.

However, it was in 1971 when she had her first global hit with a cover of the Bob Dylan song that George Harrison recorded for ‘All Things Must Pass’, ‘If Not For You’. It reached no 7 in Australia and the UK and no 25 in the USA, establishing Olivia globally.

‘If Not For You’ started a string of hits:

‘Banks Of The Ohio’ (1971, no 1 Aus, no 6 UK)

‘What Is Life’ (1972, no 16 UK)

‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ (1973, no 15 UK)

‘Let Me Be There’ (1973, no 11 Aus, no 6 USA)

‘Long Live Love’ (1974, no 11 Aus, no 11 UK)

‘If You Love Me Let Me Know’ (1974, no 2 Aus, no 5 UK)

‘I Honestly Love You’ (1974, no 1 Aus, no 1 USA, no 22 UK)

‘Have You Ever Been Mellow’ (1975, no 10 Aus, no 1 USA)

‘Please Mr Please’ (1975, no 35 Aus, no 3 USA)

‘Something Better To Do’ (1975, no 13, USA)

‘Let It Shine’ (1975, no 30 USA)

‘Come On Over’ (1976, no 23 USA)

‘Jolene’ (1976, no 29 Aus)

‘Don’t Stop Believin’ (1976, no 33 USA)

‘Sam’ (1977, no 6 UK, no 20 USA)

‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’ (1977, no 32 Aus)

‘You’re The One That I Want’ (1978, no 1 Aus, no 1 UK, no 1 USA)

‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ (1978, no 2 Aus, no 2 UK, no 3 USA)

‘Summer Nights’ (1978, no 6 Aus, no 1 UK, no 5 USA)

‘A Little More Love’ (1978, no 9 Aus, no 4 UK, no 3 USA)

‘Deeper Than Love’ (1979, no 11, USA)

‘Magic’ (1980, no 4 Aus, no 32 UK, no 1 USA)

‘Xanadu’ (1980, no 2 Aus, no 1 UK, no 8 USA)

‘Suddenly’ (1980 no 37 Aus, no 15 UK, no 20 USA)

‘Physical’ (1981, no 1 Aus, no 7 UK, no 1 USA)

‘Make A Love On Me’ (1982, no 8 Aus, no 5 USA)

‘Landslide’ (1982, no 3 USA)

‘Heart Attack’ (1982, no 22 Aus, no 3 USA)

‘Tied Up’ (1983, no 38 USA)

‘Twist of Fate’ (1983, no 4 Aus, no 5 USA)

‘Living In Desperate Times’ (1984, no 31 USA)

‘Soul Kiss’ (1985, no 20 Aus, no 20 USA)

‘The Rumour’ (1988, no 35 Aus)

‘The Grease Megamix’ (1990, no 1 Aus, no 3 UK)

‘No Matter What You Do’ (1994, no 35 Aus)

‘You’re The One That I Want’ (Martian remix) (1998, no 27 Aus, no 4 UK)

‘Angel In The Wings’ (2008, no 28 Aus)

Olivia was already 16 global hits in when ‘Grease’ came along. The 1978 rom-com starred Olivia as Australian exchange student Sandy Olsson who falls in love with rebel Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta. Olivia was 30-years old when she played Sandy.

In a statement John Travolta said, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

Your Danny, your John!”

Chloe has posted photos of her mother to Instagram. She said, “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend.”

Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She recovered at the time and became a lifelong advocate for breast cancer research. In 2008 raised funds and then opened the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne.

Olivia Newton-John was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1979. In 1981 she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was inducted in the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2002 and in 2012 named a National Living Treasure of Australia by the National Trust of Australia. In 2015 ONJ was admitted to the Hall of Fame by Music Victoria. In 2019 she received the Order of Australia (AC) and the Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2020 New Years Honours, officially making her Dame Olivia Newton-John.

Olivia Newton-John’s music awards are many:

Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards

Win:

1973 – Most Promising Female Vocalist

Nomination:

1974 – Top Female Vocalist

AGVA

1974 – Rising Star of the Year

American Music Awards

Wins:

1974 – Favorite Album – Country: Let Me Be There

1974 – Favorite Female Artist – Country

1974 – Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

1974 – Favorite Single – Pop/Rock: “I Honestly Love You”

1975 – Favorite Album – Pop/Rock: Have You Never Been Mellow

1975 – Favorite Female Artist – Country

1975 – Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

1976 – Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

1978 – Favorite Album – Pop/Rock: “Grease”

1982 – Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Nominations:

1975 – Favorite Album – Country: “Have You Never Been Mellow”

1979 – Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

1980 – Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Awards

Win:

1999 – ARIA Award for Highest Selling Album: Highlights from The Main Event

Nomination:

1999 – Best Adult Contemporary Album: “Highlights From The Main Event”

2015 – Best Adult Contemporary Album: “Two Strong Hearts Live”

Billboard Awards

1974 – Top Pop Singles Artist (Female)

1975 – Top Pop Albums Artist (Female)

1976 – Top Adult Contemporary Artist

1979 – Top Soundtrack: “Grease”

1982 – Top Pop Single: “Physical”

1982 – Top Pop Singles Artist

1982 – Top Pop Singles Artist (Female)

1997 – Top Pop Catalog Album: “Grease”

1998 – Top Pop Catalog Album: “Grease”

Cashbox Awards

1974 – No.1 New Female Vocalist, Singles

1975 – No.1 Female Vocalist, Singles

1975 – No.1 Female Vocalist, Albums

Country Music Association (CMA) Awards

Win:

1974 – Female Vocalist of the Year

Nominations:

1974 – Album of the Year – If You Love Me Let Me Know

1974 – Entertainer of the Year

1974 – Single of the Year – “If You Love Me (Let Me Know)”

Daytime Emmy Awards

1999 – Outstanding Original Song – “Love Is A Gift”

Golden Globe Awards

Nominations:

1978 – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical – “Grease”

1978 – Best Original Song in a Motion Picture by John Farrar – “You’re The One That I Want”

Mo Awards

1998 – Australian Performer of the Year

Academy Awards

Nomination:

1978 – Best Music, Original Song by John Farrar – Hopelessly Devoted To You

Grammy Awards

Wins:

1973 – Best Female Country Vocal Performance: “Let Me Be There”

1974 – Record of the Year: “I Honestly Love You”

1974 – Best Female Pop Vocal Performance: “I Honestly Love You”

1982 – Video of the Year: Olivia Physical

Nominations:

1975 – Best Female Pop Vocal Performance: “Have You Never Been Mellow”

1978 – Album of the Year: Grease

1978 – Best Female Pop Vocal Performance: “Hopelessly Devoted to You”

1980 – Best Female Pop Vocal Performance: “Magic”

1981 – Best Female Pop Vocal Performance: “Physical”

1982 – Best Female Pop Vocal Performance: “Heart Attack”

1983 – Best Long Form Music Video: Olivia in Concert

1984 – Best Short Form Music Video: “Twist of Fate”

Inside Film Awards

Best Music Video ‘Magic 2011’

King of Pop Awards

1976 – Best Australian International Performer

National Association of Retail Merchandisers (NARM)

Best Selling Album by a Female Country Artist: “If You Love Me, Let Me Know”

Best Selling Album by a Female: “If You Love Me, Let Me Know”

People’s Choice Awards

1975 – Favorite Female Musical Performer (tied with Barbra Streisand)

1977 – Favorite Female Musical Performer

1979 – Favorite Female Musical Performer

1979 – Favorite Motion Picture Actress

Record World

1974 – Top Most Promising Country Albums Artist (Female)

1974 – Top Most Promising Country Singles Artist (Female)

1974 – Top Pop Female Vocalist (Albums)

1974 – Top Pop Female Vocalist (Singles)

1975 – Top Country Female Vocalist (Albums)

1975 – Top Pop Female Vocalist (Albums)

1975 – Top Pop Female Vocalist (Singles)

1976 – Top Country Female Vocalist (Albums)

1976 – Top Pop Female Vocalist (Albums)

1978 – Top New Pop Duo (Singles) with John Travolta

