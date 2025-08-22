 On This Day In Music History for 23 August - Noise11.com
On This Day In Music History for 23 August

by Noise11.com on August 22, 2025

Here are the major music events, births, deaths and album releases on this day in music for 23 August:

Events
1962 – The Beatles played their first official gig with new drummer Ringo Starr at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, following the dismissal of Pete Best.
1966 – The Beatles performed their final U.S. concert at Shea Stadium in New York, marking the end of their U.S. touring days.
1969 – The Beatles conducted their final professional group photo session together at John Lennon’s Tittenhurst Park estate.
1956 – Elvis Presley began filming Love Me Tender, originally titled The Reno Brothers, his first major movie role.
1945 – Noël Coward’s musical revue Sigh No More premiered at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.
1987 – Madonna’s single Who’s That Girl reached No. 1 on the charts.

Births
1917 – John Lee Hooker, legendary blues singer-songwriter and guitarist.
1938 – Dale Hawkins, American rockabilly guitarist and singer (Susie-Q).
1958 – Ian Mitchell, member of the Bay City Rollers.
1961 – Debbi Peterson (The Bangles).
1961 – Roland Orzabal (Tears for Fears).
1963 – Tori Amos, acclaimed singer-songwriter and pianist.
1967 – Layne Staley, frontman of Alice in Chains.
1967 – Paul Colman, Australian singer-songwriter.
1995 – Dua Lipa, British-Albanian pop superstar.

Deaths
1922 – Sofia Scalchi, operatic contralto.
2011 – Nick Ashford, of the songwriting duo Ashford & Simpson.
2016 – Toots Thielemans, legendary Belgian jazz harmonica player.
2021 – Brian Travers, founding saxophonist of UB40.
Other notable losses on this date include Jerry Leiber, Ed King, Lazy Lester, Creed Taylor, and Jaimie Branch.

Album Releases
1979 – Led Zeppelin released their final studio album In Through the Out Door in the United States.

Singles & Chart Moments
1980 – Queen released Another One Bites the Dust.
1987 – Madonna’s Who’s That Girl reached No. 1.
2017 – Halsey released Bad at Love.
2020 – Travis Scott released The Plan.
2021 – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts, staying for two weeks.

