On This Day In Music History for 23 August - Noise11.com

Here are the major music events, births, deaths and album releases on this day in music for 23 August:

Events

1962 – The Beatles played their first official gig with new drummer Ringo Starr at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, following the dismissal of Pete Best.

1966 – The Beatles performed their final U.S. concert at Shea Stadium in New York, marking the end of their U.S. touring days.

1969 – The Beatles conducted their final professional group photo session together at John Lennon’s Tittenhurst Park estate.

1956 – Elvis Presley began filming Love Me Tender, originally titled The Reno Brothers, his first major movie role.

1945 – Noël Coward’s musical revue Sigh No More premiered at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.

1987 – Madonna’s single Who’s That Girl reached No. 1 on the charts.

Births

1917 – John Lee Hooker, legendary blues singer-songwriter and guitarist.

1938 – Dale Hawkins, American rockabilly guitarist and singer (Susie-Q).

1958 – Ian Mitchell, member of the Bay City Rollers.

1961 – Debbi Peterson (The Bangles).

1961 – Roland Orzabal (Tears for Fears).

1963 – Tori Amos, acclaimed singer-songwriter and pianist.

1967 – Layne Staley, frontman of Alice in Chains.

1967 – Paul Colman, Australian singer-songwriter.

1995 – Dua Lipa, British-Albanian pop superstar.

Deaths

1922 – Sofia Scalchi, operatic contralto.

2011 – Nick Ashford, of the songwriting duo Ashford & Simpson.

2016 – Toots Thielemans, legendary Belgian jazz harmonica player.

2021 – Brian Travers, founding saxophonist of UB40.

Other notable losses on this date include Jerry Leiber, Ed King, Lazy Lester, Creed Taylor, and Jaimie Branch.

Album Releases

1979 – Led Zeppelin released their final studio album In Through the Out Door in the United States.

Singles & Chart Moments

1980 – Queen released Another One Bites the Dust.

1987 – Madonna’s Who’s That Girl reached No. 1.

2017 – Halsey released Bad at Love.

2020 – Travis Scott released The Plan.

2021 – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts, staying for two weeks.

