One Electric Day Werribee Park Is A Sell-Out - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day has another sell-out for 2022. The Werribee Park show headlined by Suzi Quatro is now at capacity.

This puts the two Victoria One Electric Day shows at officially sold-out status. It also signals an active return to live music and consumer confidence in a great day out.

Duane McDonald tells Noise11.com, “Both the Mornington and Werribee One Electric Day sell-outs are not only great for live music but I’m also grateful for the fans who place their loyalty and trust alongside my events.

“When I started Regional Touring, I set out to create memorable and affordable music events for Australian music fans. Many of our One Electric Day and Red Hot Summer audiences have young families. Value for money is important to them but so is a comfortable space and consideration of time”.

The 2022 One Electric Day line-up is:

Suzi Quatro

Noiseworks

The Angels

Baby Animals

The Screaming Jets

Chocolate Starfish

One Electric Day dates:

5 November, Victor Harbor, Kent Reserve

19 November, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse

20 November, Werribee, Werribee Park

26 November, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

27 November, Southport, Broadwater Parklands

