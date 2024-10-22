 The Kooks, Goo Goo Dolls and Bodyjar to Play Yours & Owns Festival - Noise11.com
The Kooks, Luke Pritchard- Photo By Ros O'Gorman

The Kooks, Luke Pritchard- Photo By Ros O'Gorman

The Kooks, Goo Goo Dolls and Bodyjar to Play Yours & Owns Festival

by Noise11.com on October 23, 2024

in News

The ‘Gong’s Yours and Owls Festival line-up for 2025 has been revealed with The Kooks, Goo Goo Dolls and Bodyjar in amongst a line-up including Allday, the Dreggs and Windang’s own Hockey Dad.

Yours and Owls is on in March 2025 in Wollongong.

The line-up features:

Fontaines D.C.
Denzel Curry
The Kooks
Goo Goo Dolls

Joining, in alphabetical order
Elderbrook
Hockey Dad
Honey Dijon
Jpeg Mafia
The Jungle Giants
Orville Peck
Peach Prc
Salute
The Veronicas

and

Allday
Babe Rainbow
Coterie
Cyril
Dice
The Dreggs
Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
Grentperez
Isabel Larosa
Magdalena Bay May A
Mark Blair
Pond
Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
Sam Tompkins
San Cisco
Slowly Slowly
Sycco
Wunderhorse

Battlesnake
Bean Magazine
Bodyjar
The Belair Lip Bombs
C.O.F.F.I.N
Crocodylus
Keli Holiday
Kitschen Boy
Le Shiv
Miss Kaninna
Nick Ward
Ra Ra Viper
Satin Cali
Total Tommy
Y.O.G.A

plus, more to be announced

Yours and Owls is a 16+ event.

March 1st & 2nd, 2025 Wollongong City, Dharawal Country
Pre-sale on sale 9 am AEDT October 29th
General on sale 9 am AEDT October 30th

yoursandowlsfestival.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Paul Kelly and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit To Play Australian Arenas

Paul Kelly will perform across Australia in arena shows with special guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit in 2025.

7 hours ago
Kylie Minogue Knocked Back ‘Toxic’ So It Went To Britney Spears

Kylie Minogue has opened up about a song she was offered before Britney Spears recorded the track instead. Kylie has been reflecting on her career while out promoting her new album, Tension II, which was released last week.

17 hours ago
Rachel Perkins To receive APRA’s Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award

Writer, director, producer and storyteller Rachel Perkins will be the 2024 recipient of the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award at the 2024 APRA Screen Music Awards to be held in Melbourne on Tuesday.

2 days ago
Fanning Dempsey National Park_Credit Cybele Malinowski
Fanning Dempsey National Park Play A Complete Album Plus Solo, Band Stuff and Covers

Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey pack a lot into their two hour Fanning Dempsey National Park show. Fans coming to ‘The Deluge 2024’ tour get every song from the Fanning Dempsey National Park album, solo Paul as well as Something for Kate, solo Bernard as well as Powderfinger and some very tasty covers of Tears for Fears and Bowie/Queen.

2 days ago
Tension II Is A Happy Accident for Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue never planned to make a 'Tension II'.

3 days ago
Alan Mansfield and Sharon O'Neill from Sharons Facebook Page
Dragon’s Alan Mansfield Dies At Age 72

Alan Mansfield, keyboard player for Dragon, has died at age 72.

6 days ago
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Angels Announce Trilogy of Rock One-Off Show At Selinas

The Angels, Dragon and Mi-Sex perform The Trilogy of Rock show at the legendary Selinas at Sydney’s Coogee Bay Hotel in 2025.

6 days ago