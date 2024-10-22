The Kooks, Goo Goo Dolls and Bodyjar to Play Yours & Owns Festival - Noise11.com

The ‘Gong’s Yours and Owls Festival line-up for 2025 has been revealed with The Kooks, Goo Goo Dolls and Bodyjar in amongst a line-up including Allday, the Dreggs and Windang’s own Hockey Dad.

Yours and Owls is on in March 2025 in Wollongong.

The line-up features:

Fontaines D.C.

Denzel Curry

The Kooks

Goo Goo Dolls

Joining, in alphabetical order

Elderbrook

Hockey Dad

Honey Dijon

Jpeg Mafia

The Jungle Giants

Orville Peck

Peach Prc

Salute

The Veronicas

and

Allday

Babe Rainbow

Coterie

Cyril

Dice

The Dreggs

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

Grentperez

Isabel Larosa

Magdalena Bay May A

Mark Blair

Pond

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Sam Tompkins

San Cisco

Slowly Slowly

Sycco

Wunderhorse

Battlesnake

Bean Magazine

Bodyjar

The Belair Lip Bombs

C.O.F.F.I.N

Crocodylus

Keli Holiday

Kitschen Boy

Le Shiv

Miss Kaninna

Nick Ward

Ra Ra Viper

Satin Cali

Total Tommy

Y.O.G.A

plus, more to be announced

Yours and Owls is a 16+ event.

March 1st & 2nd, 2025 Wollongong City, Dharawal Country

Pre-sale on sale 9 am AEDT October 29th

General on sale 9 am AEDT October 30th

yoursandowlsfestival.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

