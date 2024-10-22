The Kooks, Goo Goo Dolls and Bodyjar to Play Yours & Owns Festival - Noise11.com

The ‘Gong’s Yours and Owls Festival line-up for 2025 has been revealed with The Kooks, Goo Goo Dolls and Bodyjar in amongst a line-up including Allday, the Dreggs and Windang’s own Hockey Dad.
Yours and Owls is on in March 2025 in Wollongong.
The line-up features:
Fontaines D.C.
Denzel Curry
The Kooks
Goo Goo Dolls
Joining, in alphabetical order
Elderbrook
Hockey Dad
Honey Dijon
Jpeg Mafia
The Jungle Giants
Orville Peck
Peach Prc
Salute
The Veronicas
and
Allday
Babe Rainbow
Coterie
Cyril
Dice
The Dreggs
Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
Grentperez
Isabel Larosa
Magdalena Bay May A
Mark Blair
Pond
Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
Sam Tompkins
San Cisco
Slowly Slowly
Sycco
Wunderhorse
Battlesnake
Bean Magazine
Bodyjar
The Belair Lip Bombs
C.O.F.F.I.N
Crocodylus
Keli Holiday
Kitschen Boy
Le Shiv
Miss Kaninna
Nick Ward
Ra Ra Viper
Satin Cali
Total Tommy
Y.O.G.A
plus, more to be announced
Yours and Owls is a 16+ event.
March 1st & 2nd, 2025 Wollongong City, Dharawal Country
Pre-sale on sale 9 am AEDT October 29th
General on sale 9 am AEDT October 30th
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE