Kylie Minogue Knocked Back 'Toxic' So It Went To Britney Spears - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue Knocked Back ‘Toxic’ So It Went To Britney Spears

by Music-News.com on October 23, 2024

Kylie Minogue has opened up about a song she was offered before Britney Spears recorded the track instead.

Kylie has been reflecting on her career while out promoting her new album, Tension II, which was released last week.

Kylie has revealed she almost recorded one of Spears’s most iconic tracks.

Revealing all on the Audacy Check-In podcast, Minogue said, “Yeah, there’s a little song called Toxic that was headed my way, and I was like, ‘Toxic? I don’t know if I want a song called Toxic’…”

Admitting the right singer recorded the song in the end, Kylie continued, “As its turned out, it was meant to be a Britney Spears song. I can’t imagine it being anything else.”

Minogue went on to discuss the changes she has observed in the music industry since she made her singing debut in 1987.

She said, “It wasn’t that many years ago that I felt I was in quite awkward positions where people would question me to my face in an interview, ‘When are you too old to be a woman in this business?’

“Firstly – rude, but secondly – I don’t know. I guess I’ve always had women in the industry that I’ve looked up to, I didn’t really think about their age at the time.”

The star went on to list Olivia Newton-John, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, Madonna and Cyndi Lauper as women she had long admired in the business.

music-news.com

