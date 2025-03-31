 One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cases Dismissed Because Victim Didn't Want To Be Named - Noise11.com
One of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Cases Dismissed Because Victim Didn’t Want To Be Named

by Paul Cashmere on April 1, 2025

in News

A New York judge has dismissed one of the many sexual assault lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The news comes after a Jane Doe chose not to reveal her identity by pursuing the case.

In the suit, originally filed by attorney Tony Buzbee in October last year, the unnamed woman claimed that Combs attempted to sexually assault her at a New York City party in 1995, and hit her when she refused his advances.

In January, Buzbee filed a motion for Doe to proceed anonymously, which the court denied, stating that the “very gravity of the charges” combined with “no evidence of specific and concrete harm… undermine her claim to proceed anonymously.”

The court ordered Doe to file a complaint under her name by 20 March. The judge dismissed the case on Monday 31 March as Doe chose not to pursue the case further.

Buzbee explained in a statement to Variety that the woman did not feel comfortable revealing her identity and ultimately decided not to refile.

“In this particular case, Jane Doe opted not to proceed,” he said.

“There is a lot of fear amongst these plaintiffs. These are tough cases and they are many times re-traumatising for those who pursue them. This woman chose not to proceed and subject herself to the media circus and the perceived danger she felt. We have to respect that.”

