Orianthi To Play January Dates In Australia - Noise11.com

Orianthi To Play January Dates In Australia

by Noise11.com on November 8, 2024

in News

Orianthi has her own set of shows to play in Australia in 2025.

Orianthi Pangaris was born in Adelaide in 1985. She has released five album. The second album ‘Believe’ reached no 4 in Japan and no 77 in the USA.

Orianthi dates are:

January 4, Adelaide, The Gov
January 8, Fremantle, Freo Social
January 10, Sydney, Factory Theatre
January 11, Brisbane, Crowbar
January 12, Melbourne, The Corner

https://gerrardallmanevents.com.au/orianthi-australian-tour-january-2025/

Five Facts About Orianthi

Orianthi is an accomplished guitarist and singer, known for her remarkable talent and diverse career. Here are five interesting facts about her:

1. Early Start in Music
Orianthi began playing the piano at the age of three and moved on to the guitar at six. By the age of eleven, she was already performing in her first band, showcasing her prodigious musical abilities early on.

2. Collaboration with Michael Jackson
Orianthi was chosen by Michael Jackson to be the lead guitarist for his ill-fated “This Is It” concert series. Her performance in the documentary of the same name brought her international acclaim and solidified her reputation as one of the world’s top guitarists.

3. Solo Career Success
Orianthi has released several solo albums, including “Believe” and “Heaven In This Hell”. Her single “According to You” became a hit, charting in various countries and highlighting her skills not just as a guitarist, but also as a singer-songwriter.

4. Performing with Iconic Musicians
Throughout her career, Orianthi has shared the stage with numerous legendary musicians. She has played with the likes of Alice Cooper, Carlos Santana, and Prince, further establishing her versatility and prowess in the music industry.

5. Continued Influence and Awards
Orianthi has received numerous awards and accolades for her contributions to music. She continues to influence up-and-coming musicians through her dynamic performances and has been recognized as one of the top female guitarists in various music publications.

