Ozzy Osbourne Says Final Album Won't Be Cramped With Guests - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne Says Final Album Won’t Be Cramped With Guests

Ozzy Osbourne’s new solo album will have fewer featured artists.

Despite his ongoing health issues and retiring from touring, Ozzy recently revealed he is planning to record “one more album” before hopefully going back on tour in 2024.

Osbourne is waiting for studio wizard Andrew Watt – who he worked with on 2020’s ‘Ordinary Man’ and last year’s ‘Patient Number 9’ – to be free as he’s so in-demand so they can crack on with completing the record.

Appearing on Philadelphia’s 93.3 WMMR radio station, he said: “Being laid up for about five years because of the surgery thing and the fall I had, I was going nuts.

So I met Andrew Watt and we did a couple of albums together. And I’m waiting for him to get free to do another album. ‘Cause everybody wants to use him now.”

He went on: “Personally, I like to get stuff [worked out] before I go in the studio. But the last couple of albums I had to do differently. A lot of it was done as we went along.”

Ozzy had Post Malone, Sir Elton John, Eric Clapton, the late Jeff Beck, and Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi on his last two albums.

Asked about featured artists on his next studio effort, he said: “It’s gonna be maybe one.”

The heavy metal legend has undergone a series of spinal operations after suffering a fall in 2019 and has Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy recently underwent his “final surgery” and teased he has some big plans for the coming year.

He told Metal Hammer magazine: “I’m getting myself fit. I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”

When it comes to his recovery from surgery and his fall, the ‘Crazy Train’ hitmaker admitted he is struggling to “get used to this mode of living”.

He explained: “I’ve had all the surgery now, thank God. I’m feeling OK — it was just dragging on.

“I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong.

“I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain anymore and the surgery on my spine went great.”

In February, Ozzy cancelled all of his planned performances because he was “too weak” to perform.

He wrote on social media: “Never would I have imagined my touring days would end this way.”

music-news.com

