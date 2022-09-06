Ozzy Osbourne To Perform Halftime Show At NFL Kickoff Game - Noise11.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE will perform at halftime of the Los Angeles Rams season opener on Thursday, September 8 at SoFi Stadium.

The performance comes on the eve of the release of Osbourne’s new PATIENT NUMBER 9 album out September 9 on Epic Records.

To kick off the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills in the Rams’ first game at SoFi Stadium since winning Super Bowl LVI in February. The game will be presented nationally on NBC, Peacock and Universo at 5:20 PM PT/8:20 PM ET.

Fans in the stadium will be treated to a multi-song medley from Osbourne while viewers at home will see a portion of the performance on NBC and Peacock during halftime.

The new album marks the first release since Osbourne’s critically acclaimed, worldwide, chart-topping 2020 album ORDINARY MAN. Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on ORDINARY MAN), the new album marks Osbourne’s 13th solo studio album. It’s heavy, it’s hard-hitting, it’s historic–it’s everything you’d want from an Ozzy Osbourne record and maybe more. Working with producer Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed dynamic A-list featured guests.

For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album. The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time OZZY band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction supplying bass on a few songs.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

