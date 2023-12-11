 Painters & Dockers To Perform Christmas Show For The Salvos - Noise11.com
Painters and Dockers photo by Ros OGorman

Painters and Dockers photo by Ros O'Gorman

Painters & Dockers To Perform Christmas Show For The Salvos

by Paul Cashmere on December 11, 2023

in News

Painters & Dockers will headline an event for the Salvation Army with the Musos 4 Salvos Christmas Show in Melbourne on 22 December.

Painters & Dockers will perform with the Salvos Brass Band, Rebecca Barnard, Rob Craw, Charles Jenkins, Dave Bowers and a few other artists on the night.

The vent will be held at the Salvation Army Ballroom, at 69 Bourke St, Melbourne on 22 December from 6pm.

Entry is with donations of non-perishable food (cans, rice, pasta), Toys, Cash or Card.

Noise11.com

