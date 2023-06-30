Palace of the King Break Out The Guitars For Children of the Evolution - Noise11.com

Palace of the King have come armed with a wall of guitars for their new song ‘Children of the Evolution’.

‘Children of the Evolution’ is the latest edition to a new Palace of the King being released one track one every eight weeks. Tim Henwood tells Noise11.com, “It occurred to me that when you put an album out you have maybe a few weeks of activity around the album and then everyone moves on. I thought why don’t we just have that activity around one song and then do it again when everyone has forgotten about it and then do it again when everyone has forgotten about that one. That’s where the theory comes. We are just trying to keep in people’s faces. Then when we drop the album in December, everyone will have heard all the songs except the one they get with the album and then they can go and listen to the whole album if they want to and hopefully they will.”

‘Children of the Evolution was written by Tim Henwood and Anthony Licciardi with the guitar battalion from Leigh Maden, Seany Johnston, and Tim Henwood.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

