Palace of the King Break Out The Guitars For Children of the Evolution - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on June 30, 2023

Palace of the King have come armed with a wall of guitars for their new song ‘Children of the Evolution’.

‘Children of the Evolution’ is the latest edition to a new Palace of the King being released one track one every eight weeks. Tim Henwood tells Noise11.com, “It occurred to me that when you put an album out you have maybe a few weeks of activity around the album and then everyone moves on. I thought why don’t we just have that activity around one song and then do it again when everyone has forgotten about it and then do it again when everyone has forgotten about that one. That’s where the theory comes. We are just trying to keep in people’s faces. Then when we drop the album in December, everyone will have heard all the songs except the one they get with the album and then they can go and listen to the whole album if they want to and hopefully they will.”

‘Children of the Evolution was written by Tim Henwood and Anthony Licciardi with the guitar battalion from Leigh Maden, Seany Johnston, and Tim Henwood.

