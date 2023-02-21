Paramore Premiere ‘Running Out Of Time’ Video - Noise11.com

Following the number one debut of their sixth album ‘This Is Why’, Paramore have premiered a video for the song ‘Running Out Of Time’.

‘Running Out of Time’ is the fourth single from the Paramore album. The album clocked in at a very cosy 36 minutes and 12 seconds.

‘This Is Why’ also debuted at number one in the UK and number two in the USA.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

