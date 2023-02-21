 Paramore Premiere ‘Running Out Of Time’ Video - Noise11.com
Paramore This Is Why

Paramore Premiere ‘Running Out Of Time’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on February 21, 2023

in News

Following the number one debut of their sixth album ‘This Is Why’, Paramore have premiered a video for the song ‘Running Out Of Time’.

‘Running Out of Time’ is the fourth single from the Paramore album. The album clocked in at a very cosy 36 minutes and 12 seconds.

‘This Is Why’ also debuted at number one in the UK and number two in the USA.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Daryl Braithwaite performs at One Electric Day at Werribee Park in the grounds of the Werribee mansion on Sunday 29 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles and Daryl Braithwaite Share Pleasantries Over ‘The Horses’

Daryl Braithwaite and Harry Styles have been sharing their man crush on each other with Styles performing the Daryl Braithwaite song (written by Rickie Lee Jones and Walter Becker) ‘The Horses’ at his first Australian show and Daryl sending a message after it.

11 hours ago
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Withdrawn From Bluesfest In Protest Over Sticky Fingers

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will no longer perform at Bluesfest 2023 in protest over the addition of Sticky Fingers.

12 hours ago
Dot Major Bear
Dot Major of London Grammar Releases Solo Debut ‘Bear’

London Grammar's Dot Major has released his debut solo single, 'Bear'.

5 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Sends Fans Lyrics From Next Album

Miley Cyrus has sent some fans a postcard with a lyric from a song on her upcoming album 'Endless Summer Vacation'.

5 days ago
Tame Impala by Dana Trippe
Tame Impala To Release ‘Lonerism’ 10th Anniversary Box Set

Tame Impala’s second album ‘Lonerism’ will be released as a 3Disc box set on May 26.

5 days ago
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen To Perform At New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Judith Owen has a hometown gig on the way with a performance scheduled for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

6 days ago
Post Malone Hollywoods Bleeding
Post Malone Denied Entry Into Perth Bar

Post Malone was denied entry into a rooftop bar in Perth, Australia over the weekend due to his face and neck tattoos.

February 14, 2023