Paramore Starts Breakup Speculation After Erasing Website and Social Media - Noise11.com

Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman

by Music-News.com on December 28, 2023

Paramore have wiped their social media profiles clean and taken their official website offline.

Speculation is rife after Paramore – comprising Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York – took down all the posts and profile images on their Facebook, Instagram and X profiles, and their site loads with the 404 error code.

Only Hayley has stripped her personal accounts and website.

Some fans are concerned the group is splitting up; however, it’s also been suggested that the ‘Hard Times’ hitmakers could be simply marking the end of their contract with Atlantic Records.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Paramore admitted there is a “level of uncertainty” about their future.

Hayley said: “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.”

Zac added: “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

Paramore were forced to cancel a bunch of shows on their North American tour after singer Hayley suffered a lung infection, but she confirmed they had been making new music.

The band shared studio photos with their Instagram followers, and Hayley said on Discord: “We’ve been off the road for a couple weeks now… mainly in LA.

“Thankfully got some downtime but we put some work in too. It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville.”

The trio were keen to “get back to making things” after releasing their sixth album ‘This Is Why’ earlier this year.

She added: “Zac, Taylor, and I just want to get back to making things. We’ve been craving that for a while now.

“Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process.”

Paramore are due to support Taylor Swift when her ‘Eras Tour’ hits Europe in 2024.

music-news.com

