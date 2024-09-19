Patsy and Dave Debuts At No. 1 on Australian Artists Country Chart And AIR Chart - Noise11.com

Patsy and Dave have a hit with ‘The Willow’ on Australia’s Country chart.

By the stats ‘The Willow’ was no. 6 on the Australian artist chart this week and number one on the Australian artists country music chart.

It was also number one of the Independent Album chart from AIR.

Patsy Toop OAM and David Baird recruited Russell Morris for the title track ‘The Willow’. They said, “Russell Morris is an absolute stalwart in the music industry, and he brought a whole new level to this single and our album. It’s an experience we’ll cherish forever, and we’re so excited for everyone to hear what we’ve created together.”

Russell said “It was a pleasure to be invited to appear on The Willow Album as I’ve been a fan of their music for quite a while. Their song Cowboy Lonesome is still one of my all-time favourites. This new album shows their great scope of talent and creativity.”

https://patsyanddave.com.au

