Patti Smith Speaks After Cancelled Italy Show Due To Health Reasons - Noise11.com

Patti Smith Speaks After Cancelled Italy Show Due To Health Reasons

by Music-News.com on December 15, 2023

in News

Patti Smith has spoken out after her recent health emergency.

Smith took to Instagram on Thursday to share a health update after cancelling her Tuesday performance in Bologna, Italy as a result of a “sudden illness”.

“This is thanking all at the hospital for their help and guidance,” Smith began. “I am so sorry that we had to cancel concerts in Bologna and Venice. I will return to fulfill my happy obligations.”

Patti continued, “This is also to thank all the medical teams globally, who attend to the people’s needs, especially those altruistically serving under fire, all healers, physicians, nurses, attendants. Also I want to thank everyone for sending messages of love and concern.”

Smith concluded the post by sharing that she is “grateful” for the care that she has received over the past few days.

“I am resting, as the doctor ordered, grateful to have had such care, though being painfully aware that many are not so fortunate,” she wrote.

In a statement released on Wednesday, representatives for the Local Health Authority of Bologna stated that the Gloria singer had been discharged from the facility after “a short period of observation in emergency”.

It was reported on Tuesday by the Italian media that Smith had been taken to Bologna’s Maggiore hospital to undergo a series of health checks. The reason for the hospitalisation has not been revealed.

Smith’s show in Venice on Thursday has been canceled as well as a book signing event in Milan scheduled for Friday. The hitmaker has been travelling around Italy as part of an eight-show tour. She is scheduled to perform in Chicago, Illinois and Brooklyn, New York later this month.

