Patti Smith Rushed To Hospital In Italy - Noise11.com

Patti Smith is reported to have been given the all-clear after being rushed to hospital in Bologna, Italy on Tuesday (12 December).

Patti’s show in Bologna was cancelled with little notice on Tuesday night at the Duse Theatre in Bologna. Patti had not been feeling well and taken to hospital but released after a short observation.

Patti had one more show in Italy for tonight (14 December) in Venizia. She has three US shows scheduled for 27 December in Chicago and 29 and 30 in Brooklyn.

Patti Smith setlist 11 December, Siena, Italy

Grateful

Ghost Dance

Guiding Light (Television cover)

Nine

Dancing Barefoot

Beneath the Southern Cross

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (John Lennon & The Plastic Ono Band cover)

O Holy Night

Peaceable Kingdom / People Have the Power

Pissing in a River

Because the Night

Encore:

People Have the Power

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

