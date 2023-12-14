 Patti Smith Rushed To Hospital In Italy - Noise11.com
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Patti Smith Rushed To Hospital In Italy

by Paul Cashmere on December 14, 2023

in News

Patti Smith is reported to have been given the all-clear after being rushed to hospital in Bologna, Italy on Tuesday (12 December).

Patti’s show in Bologna was cancelled with little notice on Tuesday night at the Duse Theatre in Bologna. Patti had not been feeling well and taken to hospital but released after a short observation.

Patti had one more show in Italy for tonight (14 December) in Venizia. She has three US shows scheduled for 27 December in Chicago and 29 and 30 in Brooklyn.

Patti Smith setlist 11 December, Siena, Italy

Grateful
Ghost Dance
Guiding Light (Television cover)
Nine
Dancing Barefoot
Beneath the Southern Cross
Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (John Lennon & The Plastic Ono Band cover)
O Holy Night
Peaceable Kingdom / People Have the Power
Pissing in a River
Because the Night

Encore:
People Have the Power

