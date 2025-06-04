Paul Kelly Rediscovers and Releases 40-Year Old ‘Cool Hand Lukin’ - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly has discovered a 40-year old outtake from his ‘Post’ album and is letting us hear it for the first time.

‘Cool Hand Lukin’ is the song. Paul says:

We’re releasing a new song today. Or should I say an old song never before released. I shared a flat with Paul Hewson, the piano player and song-writer from Dragon, in Elizabeth Bay when I first moved to Sydney in 1984. During that year’s Olympics, televised from Los Angeles, we watched the Australian weight-lifter Dean Lukin, a fisherman from Port Lincoln, unexpectedly win a gold medal. We got so excited that we wrote a song about him on the spot. A month or two later I recorded it straight to cassette around a kitchen table with Steve Connolly and Michael Barclay. It didn’t make the cut for POST but, miracle of miracles, my nephew Dan found it recently amongst the clutter in the back shed”.

‘Post’, the third Paul Kelly album, was released in May 1985. Kelly wrote and recorded the album in January and February 1985 just after he moved from Melbourne to Sydney. The trip inspired his song ‘From St Kilda To Kings Cross’.

‘Post’ was produced and engineered by Sherbet’s Clive Shakespeare.

The title ‘Post’ refers to Paul post-Melbourne life in Sydney at the time.

