Paul McCartney Adds A Second Sydney Got Back Show - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has announced another show for Sydney on his upcoming Got Back tour.

PAULMCCARTNEY.COM PRESALE:

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 9 August

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/paulmccartney

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 9 August

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 11 August (times staggered, see below)

Wednesday 18 October

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (1.30pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 21 October

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (1pm AEST)

Ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 24 October

McDonald Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (11am AEST)

Ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 27 October

Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (10am AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 28 October

NEW SHOW!

Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (10am AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 1 November

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (12pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 4 November

Heritage Bank Stadium | Gold Coast, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (3pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Given the Got Back tour carries the same name as the 2022 North American tour you can expect the 2022 setlist to be somewhat of a spoiler alert for the Australian tour of 2023 (minus Bruce Springsteen of course).

Sir Paul also played a Glastonbury header on Got Back with Springsteen guesting for a couple of songs.

Paul McCartney Got Back setlist, Glastonbury 2022

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

Junior’s Farm (single 1974)

Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)

Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Let ‘Em In (from Wings at the Speed of Sound, 1976)

My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2012)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)

I’ve Just Seen A Face (from Help, 1965)

In Spite of All the Danger (1958 The Quarrymen song released on The Beatles Anthology, 1995)

Love Me Do (from Please Please Me, 1963)

Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full, 2007)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Here Today (from New, 2013)

New (from New, 2013)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single 1968)

Fuh You (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

You Never Give Me Your Money (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Get Back (from Let It Be, 1970)

I Saw Her Standing There (from Please Please Me, 1963)

Band On The Run (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Glory Days (with Bruce Springsteen)

I Wanna Be Your Man (from With The Beatles, 1963)

Let It Be (from Let It Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from single 1972, from the Live and Let Die soundtrack)

Hey Jude (The Beatles single 1968)

ENCORE:

I’ve Got A Feeling (from Let It Be, 1970) (duet with John Lennon on screen)

Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

