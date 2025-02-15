 Paul McCartney Plays Third Bowery Show In NYC - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney Plays Third Bowery Show In NYC

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2025

in News

Paul McCartney has performed a third intimate show at the 575 capacity The Bowery in New York City.

The shows this week have featured an all-star audience with Robert DeNiro, Jerry Seinfeld, Tom Hanks, Elvis Costello, Woody Harrelson, Andy Cohen, Anne Hathaway, John Hamm and Sacha Baron Cohen seen entering the building.

Paul was at The Bowery on Tuesday 11 February and Wednesday 12 February. McCartney is doing the shows while he is in New York this week for the 50th Anniversary Saturday Night Live special airing 15 February.

McCartney first appeared on Saturday Night Live on 17 May 1980. He was the music guest on 13 February, 1993, 11 December 2010 and 15 December 2012. He also made a cameo on 11 November 2006.

Here is Paul McCartney with Seth Meyers impersonating Charles and Carmilla:

The surprise song at the third Bowery show was ‘Temporary Secretary’ from 1980’s ‘McCartney 2’. The song hasn’t been in the concert setlist since 2017 but does get played occasionally at McCartney soundcheck.

The setlist for Bowery show three 14 Feb 2025 was:

A Hard Day’s Night
Junior’s Farm
Got to Get You Into My Life
Temporary Secretary
Let Me Roll It
Let ‘Em In
My Valentine
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
Every Night
I’ve Just Seen a Face
From Me To You
Blackbird
Magical Mystery Tour
Come On to Me
I Wanna Be Your Man
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
Drive My Car
Get Back
Now and Then
Lady Madonna
Let It Be
Hey Jude
Golden Slumbers
Carry That Weight
The End

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney in Santiago Octover 2024 photo by Karen Freedman
Paul McCartney Throws A Few Rarities into Second Bowery NYC Show

Paul McCartney has performed for a second night at the 575 capacity The Bowery in New York City with a few surprises for night two.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney The Bowery
Paul McCartney Plays 575 Capacity The Bowery In New York City

Paul McCartney sprung a sudden gig at the 575 capacity The Bowery in New York City on Tuesday night 11 February 2025.

3 days ago
The Small Faces, music news, noise11.com
There’s A Small Faces Box Set On The Way

A new boxset from legendary drummer Kenney Jones features unreleased and rare versions of Small Faces songs.

4 days ago
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Becoming Led Zeppelin John Bonham Interview Tape Was Discovered In Australia

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’, the first authorised documentary of Led Zeppelin premiered around the world this past weekend but did you know Australia played a massive role in the telling of the story. The previously unheard John Bonham interview was found discovered at the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra.

5 days ago
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
Why Bob Dylan Doesn’t Do Interviews

If you’ve wondered why Bob Dylan interviews are so rare there is a very good reason. So many dickheads have interviewed him over the years that Bob has just given up on the media.

5 days ago
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
Bob Dylan Announces His First Dates For 2025

Bob Dylan has announced his first dates for 2025, they are all in the USA and they are all theatre dates.

February 4, 2025
The Beatles Now and Then countdown
The Beatles Look Back At Now and Then With New Video

Following The Beatles win for Best Rock Performance at the Grammy Awards for ‘Now and Then’ a short video looking back at the release has been posted on The Beatles YouTube page.

February 4, 2025