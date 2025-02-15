Paul McCartney Plays Third Bowery Show In NYC - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has performed a third intimate show at the 575 capacity The Bowery in New York City.

The shows this week have featured an all-star audience with Robert DeNiro, Jerry Seinfeld, Tom Hanks, Elvis Costello, Woody Harrelson, Andy Cohen, Anne Hathaway, John Hamm and Sacha Baron Cohen seen entering the building.

Paul was at The Bowery on Tuesday 11 February and Wednesday 12 February. McCartney is doing the shows while he is in New York this week for the 50th Anniversary Saturday Night Live special airing 15 February.

McCartney first appeared on Saturday Night Live on 17 May 1980. He was the music guest on 13 February, 1993, 11 December 2010 and 15 December 2012. He also made a cameo on 11 November 2006.

Here is Paul McCartney with Seth Meyers impersonating Charles and Carmilla:

The surprise song at the third Bowery show was ‘Temporary Secretary’ from 1980’s ‘McCartney 2’. The song hasn’t been in the concert setlist since 2017 but does get played occasionally at McCartney soundcheck.

The setlist for Bowery show three 14 Feb 2025 was:

A Hard Day’s Night

Junior’s Farm

Got to Get You Into My Life

Temporary Secretary

Let Me Roll It

Let ‘Em In

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Every Night

I’ve Just Seen a Face

From Me To You

Blackbird

Magical Mystery Tour

Come On to Me

I Wanna Be Your Man

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Drive My Car

Get Back

Now and Then

Lady Madonna

Let It Be

Hey Jude

Golden Slumbers

Carry That Weight

The End

