Paul McCartney Plays 575 Capacity The Bowery In New York City - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on February 12, 2025

Paul McCartney sprung a sudden gig at the 575 capacity The Bowery in New York City on Tuesday night 11 February 2025.

Tickets went on sale for the show on the day and sold out immediately. All tickets were sold at the venue, one per person and no tickets sold online.

Doors for The Bowery performance opened at 5pm. Showtime was 6:30pm.

The Bowery is on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side.

The setlist was:

A Hard Day’s Night
Letting Go
Got to Get You Into My Life
Let Me Roll It
My Valentine
1985
Maybe I’m Amazed
I’ve Just Seen a Face
From Me to You
Mrs. Vandebilt
Blackbird
Come On to Me
Jet
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
Get Back
Now and Then
Lady Madonna
Let It Be
Hey Jude
Golden Slumbers
You Never Give Me Your Money
Carry That Weight
The End

Paul McCartney’s last concert performance on the Get Back tour was 19 December 2024. Ringo Starr joined him for the performance.

