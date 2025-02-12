Paul McCartney Plays 575 Capacity The Bowery In New York City - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney sprung a sudden gig at the 575 capacity The Bowery in New York City on Tuesday night 11 February 2025.

Tickets went on sale for the show on the day and sold out immediately. All tickets were sold at the venue, one per person and no tickets sold online.

The scene outside Bowery Ballroom as people try to get Paul McCartney tickets. pic.twitter.com/CmxxneiS73 — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) February 11, 2025

Doors for The Bowery performance opened at 5pm. Showtime was 6:30pm.

The Bowery is on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side.

The setlist was:

A Hard Day’s Night

Letting Go

Got to Get You Into My Life

Let Me Roll It

My Valentine

1985

Maybe I’m Amazed

I’ve Just Seen a Face

From Me to You

Mrs. Vandebilt

Blackbird

Come On to Me

Jet

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Get Back

Now and Then

Lady Madonna

Let It Be

Hey Jude

Golden Slumbers

You Never Give Me Your Money

Carry That Weight

The End

Paul McCartney’s last concert performance on the Get Back tour was 19 December 2024. Ringo Starr joined him for the performance.

