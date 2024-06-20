 Paul McCartney’s Son James Releases ‘Nothing’ - Noise11.com
James McCartney

James McCartney

Paul McCartney’s Son James Releases ‘Nothing’

by Paul Cashmere on June 20, 2024

in News

James McCartney, the son of Paul McCartney has a new song ‘Nothing’.

As the lyric reads, “’Nothing is nothing. What comes from nothing? Everything! As when you have nothing you truly know what it means to have everything.”

James said in a statement, “What a phenomenal year it’s been sharing my music with you all! I’m thrilled to present my latest track, “Nothing,” along with an incredibly cool music video. Check it out, dive in and enjoy the experience!”

46 year old James released his first album ‘Me’ in 2013. There was a second album ‘The Blackberry Train’ in 2016’. ‘Nothing’ is the third single for 2024 after ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Primrose Hill’, the latter with Sean Lennon.

James, the son of Linda McCartney, was first heard of his dad’s 1997 album ‘Flaming Pie’ playing electric guitar. He also played on Paul’s ‘Driving rain’ (2001) and in 2014 performed ‘Hello Goodbye’ with The Cure on the Paul McCartney tribute album ‘The Art of McCartney’.

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Post Malone Hollywoods Bleeding
Post Malone Has ‘F-1 Trillion’ On The Way

Post Malone has announced his new album ‘F-1 Trillion’ will drop on August 16.

4 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Fire Breaks Out At Taylor Swift House

Taylor Swift has been praised by a fellow singer for saving their lives in a house fire.

11 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Collectors CD With Two Unreleased Songs Sells For $12505

A signed Taylor Swift CD containing two never-released original songs and a series of covers has sold for $12,505.

1 day ago
Cash Savage and the Last Drinks
Cash Savage Has Put Together A ‘Family Friendly Afternoon’ Show

Cash Savage and her manager Nick Finch has set aside two days to perform with friends in August and on one of the days you can bring the kids.

1 day ago
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Returns To The Studio

Lewis Capaldi has returned to the studio for the first time since announcing his hiatus a year ago.

2 days ago
Paul Spencer of Dario G
Dario G’s Paul Spencer Dies Aged 53

Dario G's Paul Spencer has died at the age of 53.

2 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry To Return To Active Duty With ‘Woman’s World’ in July

Katy Perry will kick off an extraordinary new pop era this summer, beginning with the release of her new single, “Woman’s World,” on Thursday, July 11, at 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

3 days ago