Paul McCartney’s Son James Releases ‘Nothing’ - Noise11.com

James McCartney, the son of Paul McCartney has a new song ‘Nothing’.

As the lyric reads, “’Nothing is nothing. What comes from nothing? Everything! As when you have nothing you truly know what it means to have everything.”

James said in a statement, “What a phenomenal year it’s been sharing my music with you all! I’m thrilled to present my latest track, “Nothing,” along with an incredibly cool music video. Check it out, dive in and enjoy the experience!”

46 year old James released his first album ‘Me’ in 2013. There was a second album ‘The Blackberry Train’ in 2016’. ‘Nothing’ is the third single for 2024 after ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Primrose Hill’, the latter with Sean Lennon.

James, the son of Linda McCartney, was first heard of his dad’s 1997 album ‘Flaming Pie’ playing electric guitar. He also played on Paul’s ‘Driving rain’ (2001) and in 2014 performed ‘Hello Goodbye’ with The Cure on the Paul McCartney tribute album ‘The Art of McCartney’.

