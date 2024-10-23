 Tyler, The Creator Australia and New Zealand 2025 Dates Announced - Noise11.com
Tyler, The Creator by Luis 'Panch' Perez

Tyler, The Creator by Luis 'Panch' Perez

Tyler, The Creator Australia and New Zealand 2025 Dates Announced

by Paul Cashmere on October 24, 2024

in News

Tyler, The Creator will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

Tyler, The Creator first toured Australia in 2022.

Tyler, The Creator’s first hit in Australia was ‘See You Again’ in 2018.

‘Earthquake’ reached number 9 in 2019.

Tyler, The Creator’s last album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ reached no 2 in Australia and the next album ‘Chromakopia’ is out October 28, 2024.

The ‘Chromakopia’ starts for New Zealand 18 August in Auckland and for Australian on 22 August in Melbourne.

Monday 18 August
​Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Friday 22 August
​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 23 August
​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 26 August
​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 27 August
​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 30 August
​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 4 September
​RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Cardi B
Cardi B Hospitalised In ‘Medical Emergency’

Cardi B has been hospitalised due to a "medical emergency."

14 hours ago
Liam Payne One Direction Photo By Ros O' Gorman
Liam Payne’s Sister Learned of Her Brother’s Death in News Alert

Nicola Payne learned of her brother Liam Payne's death from a news alert on her phone.

1 day ago
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne Had ‘Pink Cocaine’ In His System

Liam Payne had several types of drugs in his body when he died, including pink cocaine, according to reports.

2 days ago
Liam Payne One Direction Photo By Ros O' Gorman
Liam Payne’s Father Arrives In Argentina For Repatriation Of Son’s Body

Liam Payne's dad, Geoff Payne, has arrived in Argentina after his son's death.

4 days ago
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
One Direction Pay Joint Tribute To Liam Payne

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates have revealed they are "completely devastated" by his death.

7 days ago
Liam Payne One Direction Photo By Ros O' Gorman
The Last Erratic Hours of Liam Payne

Liam Payne posted several videos to his Snapchat Story in the hours leading up to his shocking death.

October 17, 2024
Cody Johnson Press Shot
Cody Johnson To Play Australia and New Zealand in March 2025

Country star Cody Johnson will play additional Australia and New Zealand shows when he is down under for CMC Rocks Qld 2025.

October 17, 2024