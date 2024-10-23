Tyler, The Creator Australia and New Zealand 2025 Dates Announced - Noise11.com

Tyler, The Creator will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2025.
Tyler, The Creator first toured Australia in 2022.
Tyler, The Creator’s first hit in Australia was ‘See You Again’ in 2018.
‘Earthquake’ reached number 9 in 2019.
Tyler, The Creator’s last album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ reached no 2 in Australia and the next album ‘Chromakopia’ is out October 28, 2024.
The ‘Chromakopia’ starts for New Zealand 18 August in Auckland and for Australian on 22 August in Melbourne.
Monday 18 August
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Friday 22 August
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 23 August
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 26 August
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Wednesday 27 August
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 30 August
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 4 September
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE