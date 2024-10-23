Tyler, The Creator Australia and New Zealand 2025 Dates Announced - Noise11.com

Tyler, The Creator will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

Tyler, The Creator first toured Australia in 2022.

Tyler, The Creator’s first hit in Australia was ‘See You Again’ in 2018.

‘Earthquake’ reached number 9 in 2019.

Tyler, The Creator’s last album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ reached no 2 in Australia and the next album ‘Chromakopia’ is out October 28, 2024.

The ‘Chromakopia’ starts for New Zealand 18 August in Auckland and for Australian on 22 August in Melbourne.

Monday 18 August

​Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Friday 22 August

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 23 August

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 26 August

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 27 August

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 30 August

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 4 September

​RAC Arena | Perth, WA

