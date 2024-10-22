Liam Payne Had 'Pink Cocaine' In His System - Noise11.com

Liam Payne had several types of drugs in his body when he died, including pink cocaine, according to reports.

A partial autopsy is believed to show the One Direction star had “multiple substances in his system”, sources have told ABC News.

According to the news outlet, one of the substances found in Liam’s system was “pink cocaine.”

Pink Cocaine is a relatively new designer drug which is made up of a combination of ketamine, MDMA (ecstasy), methamphetamine, and opioids, along with other psychoactive substances. Originating from Colombia, it is usually dyed pink with food colouring, and often has a sweet, strawberry-like smell.

It’s also believed Paybe also had cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack in his system at the time of his death.

ABC News reported that sources had told them there was “an improvised aluminium pipe” used to ingest drugs found in Liam’s hotel room, while TMZ reported police also found a bottle of alcohol and prescription medications, including anti-anxiety medication.

It’s believed Liam’s body will remain in Argentina until the autopsy is complete, and that his dad Geoff, who has flown to Argentina to escort his son’s body home, won’t be able to leave the country until Liam’s death is confirmed “scientifically.”

The singer died last week after falling from the third floor of his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He leaves behind a seven-year-old son, Bear, who she shares with ex-girlfriend, Cheryl Cole.

