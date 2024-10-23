 Cardi B Hospitalised In 'Medical Emergency' - Noise11.com
Cardi B

Cardi B

Cardi B Hospitalised In ‘Medical Emergency’

by Music-News.com on October 24, 2024

in News

Cardi B has been hospitalised due to a “medical emergency.”

Cardi B took to social media to announce she was cancelling her upcoming performance at ONE Musicfest this weekend, explaining she’d been in hospital.

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE Music Fest,” Cardi B wrote on her socials.

“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all.”

Cardi B has had a tough time recently. After six years of marriage to rapper Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, in July she filed for divorce – just a couple of months before welcoming their third child in September.

On Tuesday she slammed her ex-partner publicly, writing, “Bro I wish the worst on this man… I never hated somebody soooo much and these bitches be so thirsty to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is too heavy!!”

She continued, “I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic piece of shit…And his family and his friends never check him that’s why he always going to be a piece of shit of a person.”

The pair share three children together, daughter Kulture, six, son Wave, three, and a newborn daughter.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Tyler, The Creator by Luis 'Panch' Perez
Tyler, The Creator Australia and New Zealand 2025 Dates Announced

Tyler, The Creator will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

12 hours ago
Liam Payne One Direction Photo By Ros O' Gorman
Liam Payne’s Sister Learned of Her Brother’s Death in News Alert

Nicola Payne learned of her brother Liam Payne's death from a news alert on her phone.

1 day ago
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne Had ‘Pink Cocaine’ In His System

Liam Payne had several types of drugs in his body when he died, including pink cocaine, according to reports.

2 days ago
Liam Payne One Direction Photo By Ros O' Gorman
Liam Payne’s Father Arrives In Argentina For Repatriation Of Son’s Body

Liam Payne's dad, Geoff Payne, has arrived in Argentina after his son's death.

4 days ago
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
One Direction Pay Joint Tribute To Liam Payne

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates have revealed they are "completely devastated" by his death.

7 days ago
Liam Payne One Direction Photo By Ros O' Gorman
The Last Erratic Hours of Liam Payne

Liam Payne posted several videos to his Snapchat Story in the hours leading up to his shocking death.

October 17, 2024
Cody Johnson Press Shot
Cody Johnson To Play Australia and New Zealand in March 2025

Country star Cody Johnson will play additional Australia and New Zealand shows when he is down under for CMC Rocks Qld 2025.

October 17, 2024