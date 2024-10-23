Cardi B Hospitalised In 'Medical Emergency' - Noise11.com

Cardi B has been hospitalised due to a “medical emergency.”

Cardi B took to social media to announce she was cancelling her upcoming performance at ONE Musicfest this weekend, explaining she’d been in hospital.

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE Music Fest,” Cardi B wrote on her socials.

“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all.”

Cardi B has had a tough time recently. After six years of marriage to rapper Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, in July she filed for divorce – just a couple of months before welcoming their third child in September.

On Tuesday she slammed her ex-partner publicly, writing, “Bro I wish the worst on this man… I never hated somebody soooo much and these bitches be so thirsty to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is too heavy!!”

She continued, “I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic piece of shit…And his family and his friends never check him that’s why he always going to be a piece of shit of a person.”

The pair share three children together, daughter Kulture, six, son Wave, three, and a newborn daughter.

