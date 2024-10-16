The Last Erratic Hours of Liam Payne - Noise11.com

Liam Payne posted several videos to his Snapchat Story in the hours leading up to his shocking death.

In one of the since-deleted snaps, Liam told fans he was having a “lovely day” while spending time with girlfriend Kate Cassidy in Argentina.

The couple sat around a breakfast table and discussed their plans for the day, which included horseriding.

In a separate clip, Payne said he and Cassidy were really “enjoying” their time on holiday. He also posted a video of him and the influencer making silly faces, captioned, “Quality time.”

Payne’s Snapchat was scrubbed following reports of his death.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Payne died after falling from a 3rd storey balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. Witnesses told the outlet he fell shortly after 5pm local time.

Payne had allegedly been acting erratically in the hotel lobby earlier, reportedly smashing a laptop before being escorted back to his room.

Payne’s ex-girlfriend, Maya Henry, issued a cease and desist notice against him last week for allegedly obsessively contacting her and her friends and family.

Earlier this month, Payne flew to Argentina to support his former bandmate Niall Horan, who had a show there, then stayed in the South American country for an extended holiday.

Payne rose to stardom at 16 when he found success on The X Factor in 2010. Despite auditioning as a solo act, the singer was put into a group alongside Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, forming the boy band One Direction.

It’s unclear if his death was intentional or accidental. He was 31.

